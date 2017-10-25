NBA games today, highlights, updates, scores: LeBron dazzles as Cavs point guard
Updates from every game around the NBA on Tuesday night
We're officially a week into the 2017-18 NBA season, and we've already seen some incredible performances (Giannis Antetokounmpo's breakout party), some really strange things (Stephen Curry throwing his mouthpiece at a ref) and some devastating injuries (Gordon Hayward, Jeremy Lin).
The action continues on Tuesday with six games, including LeBron James and the Cavs taking on the rebuilding Chicago Bulls. Before you chalk up a win for Cleveland, remember that the Cavs lost to the Orlando Magic (without Elfrid Payton or Aaron Gordon) by 21 points in Cleveland on Saturday.
We'll continue to update this page with results and highlights from the night.
Tuesday, Oct. 24
- Cleveland Cavaliers 119, Chicago Bulls 114 (box score)
- Orlando Magic 115, Nets 121 (box score)
- Boston Celtics 110, New York Knicks 89 (box score)
- Indiana Pacers 130, Minnesota Timberwolves 107 (box score)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker), NBATV
- Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Point LeBron? Point LeBron.
Due to Derrick Rose's injury and Dwyane Wade being moved to the bench, LeBron James made the start at point guard for the Cavs on Tuesday night. James has long been the de facto point guard on the team, but he seemed to enjoy getting the official designation. LeBron finished with 34 points on 13 of 20 shooting and 13 assists compared to just two turnovers while leading the Cavs to victory.
Career night for Gordon
Aaron Gordon put up a career-high 36 points on Tuesday ... through three quarters. He ended up with 41, and hit a clutch go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute to help seal the Magic victory.
It wasn't his only highlight of the night, though. You know Gordon's always good for a couple of dunks.
Young Celtics get loose
Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kirstaps Porzingis thought they had an easy rebound. Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum thought differently.
Just minutes later, Jaylen Brown decided to play a round of "can you top this" with a double-pump reverse dunk after getting a steal.
D-Russ goes 5-hole ... twice
In the first half of the Nets game against the Orlando Magic, D'Angelo Russell bounced a pocket pass between the legs of Magic center Nikola Vucevic to hit a rolling Jarrett Allen, who (unfortunately) was unable to complete the dunk.
And in the second half, just to prove it wasn't an accident, Russell did it to Vucevic once again. This time Timofey Mozgov was able to throw it down and complete the highlight.
KAT eyes
Karl-Anthony Towns apparently has eyes in the back of his head, juding by this dime to Shabazz Muhammad in the third quarter of the Wolves' game against the Pacers. Keep in mind that's a 7-foot, 250-pound man making that pass. Sheesh.
Check back for more updates throughout the night.
