NBA games today, highlights, updates, scores: LeBron dazzles as Cavs point guard

We're officially a week into the 2017-18 NBA season, and we've already seen some incredible performances (Giannis Antetokounmpo's breakout party), some really strange things (Stephen Curry throwing his mouthpiece at a ref) and some devastating injuries (Gordon Hayward, Jeremy Lin).

The action continues on Tuesday with six games, including LeBron James and the Cavs taking on the rebuilding Chicago Bulls. Before you chalk up a win for Cleveland, remember that the Cavs lost to the Orlando Magic (without Elfrid Payton or Aaron Gordon) by 21 points in Cleveland on Saturday.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Point LeBron? Point LeBron.

Due to Derrick Rose's injury and Dwyane Wade being moved to the bench, LeBron James made the start at point guard for the Cavs on Tuesday night. James has long been the de facto point guard on the team, but he seemed to enjoy getting the official designation. LeBron finished with 34 points on 13 of 20 shooting and 13 assists compared to just two turnovers while leading the Cavs to victory.

Career night for Gordon

Aaron Gordon put up a career-high 36 points on Tuesday ... through three quarters. He ended up with 41, and hit a clutch go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute to help seal the Magic victory.

It wasn't his only highlight of the night, though. You know Gordon's always good for a couple of dunks.

Young Celtics get loose

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kirstaps Porzingis thought they had an easy rebound. Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum thought differently.

Watch your head when @jaytatum0 is crashing the boards 👀 pic.twitter.com/EvX0mDcr1U — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 24, 2017

Just minutes later, Jaylen Brown decided to play a round of "can you top this" with a double-pump reverse dunk after getting a steal.

D-Russ goes 5-hole ... twice

In the first half of the Nets game against the Orlando Magic, D'Angelo Russell bounced a pocket pass between the legs of Magic center Nikola Vucevic to hit a rolling Jarrett Allen, who (unfortunately) was unable to complete the dunk.

D'Angelo Russell just passed under Vucevic's leg. Special pic.twitter.com/PhkrTsfspW — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) October 24, 2017

And in the second half, just to prove it wasn't an accident, Russell did it to Vucevic once again. This time Timofey Mozgov was able to throw it down and complete the highlight.

D'Angelo Russell with the NUTMEG on Nikola Vucevic! 😱 pic.twitter.com/pQWbJDYCmx — YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 25, 2017

KAT eyes

Karl-Anthony Towns apparently has eyes in the back of his head, juding by this dime to Shabazz Muhammad in the third quarter of the Wolves' game against the Pacers. Keep in mind that's a 7-foot, 250-pound man making that pass. Sheesh.

If you're not impressed that's your issue not ours. 👀 pic.twitter.com/pIWKv2Clps — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 25, 2017

