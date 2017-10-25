NBA games today, highlights, updates, scores: Wall promises tough time for Lonzo

Week two of the NBA season is upon us, and Wednesday night's schedule is stocked with a bunch of intriguing matchups. Early on there will be a great big-man battle between Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond when the Timberwolves take on the Pistons, while the new-look Rockets will head to Philly to take on a 76ers team dealing with a lot of drama.

Later in the night, Paul George will meet his old team, the Indiana Pacers, for the first time, the surprising Grizzlies will look to keep their unbeaten record as they face off against the Mavericks, and John Wall will show Lonzo Ball "no mercy" when the Wizards visit the Lakers. Plus, there's also a fun Raptors-Warriors matchup to cap off the night.

We'll continue to update this page with results and highlights from the night.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Minnesota Timberwolves at Detroit Pistons (GameTracker)



Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets (GameTracker)



Houston Rockets at Philadelphia 76ers (GameTracker)



Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets (GameTracker)



Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder (GameTracker)



San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat (GameTracker)



Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks (GameTracker)



Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns (GameTracker)



Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Lakers (GameTracker)



Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors (GameTracker)



Wall promises to show 'no mercy' to Ball

The Wizards point guard is the latest opponent to declare he'll make life tough for the big baller. Patrick Beverley had plenty of success, bullying Lonzo Ball all night long on opening night, we'll see what Wall has up his sleeve for his matchup against LaVar's son.

Joel Embiid rocks the rim

Coming off a 30-point night against the Pistons on Monday, Embiid picked up where he left off Wednesday. He had nine points in the first frame, including this thunderous jam. Seeing an open lane ahead of him, Embiid rose up and threw down with authority.