As the 2026 NBA playoffs continue, we'll have a trio of Game 5s Wednesday night. Two teams have a chance at closing out their series, as the Orlando Magic look to pull off a massive upset against the top-seeded Detroit Pistons, and the Los Angeles Lakers can close out the Houston Rockets, who will have several major questions to consider in the offseason if they crash out in the first round. The Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers, in what's become one of the most compelling first-round matchups, will play a crucial Game 5 with the series tied 2-2.

Ahead of Wednesday night's action, let's take a closer look at each game and make some predictions.

NBA games today: April 29 playoff schedule

Odds via FanDuel, all times ET

Game 5: Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons (-9.5), 7 p.m. -- Prime Video

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons (-9.5), 7 p.m. -- Prime Video Game 5: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers (-8.5), 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo

Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers (-8.5), 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo Game 5: Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers (-4.5), 10 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo

Pistons vs. Magic Game 5 prediction

Game 4 had the Pistons looking like the No. 8 seed in this matchup. Duncan Robinson was being hunted relentlessly on defense, and his shooting (2 for 8 from the floor, 1 for 6 from 3) didn't make his presence on the floor any better. Jalen Duren has been getting outplayed all series by Wendell Carter Jr., and when Cade Cunningham goes 7 for 23 from the floor, the Pistons are not going to win many games.

Credit the Magic, who won Game 4 despite Franz Wagner playing just 25 minutes and picking up a right calf strain. Wagner might miss Wednesday's Game 5. Desmond Bane was the best player for the Magic in that Game 4 win, and Jamal Cain made a name for himself with a vicious one-handed dunk over Duren. The Magic have been playing well enough to logically pick them to close out this series Wednesday night. But I'm still going with Detroit to show some fight on their home floor in an effort to try and stage a comeback. Pick: Pistons -9.5

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game 5 prediction

The sooner we all forget the first three quarters of Game 4 between the Cavaliers and Raptors, the better. Both teams put together historically bad shooting performances, but the Raptors defense on Cleveland's star-studded backcourt, coupled with elite play from Scottie Barnes and rookie Collin Murray-Boyles, won out.

The Raptors showed they can win ugly, but after two games of shutting down Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, can that streak continue? When Cleveland's backcourt is humming, Toronto has proven it doesn't have the offensive firepower to keep up. And I'd sooner pick Harden and Mitchell to break out of their slump than Toronto catching fire on offense. Pick: Cavaliers -8.5

Lakers vs. Rockets Game 5 prediction

Kevin Durant will be out with a bone bruise and sprained ankle. With him out, I don't feel confident in picking a Rockets team that has been outplayed and outcoached by a far-worse injury-riddled Lakers squad. Even if Durant were playing, I probably still wouldn't pick the Rockets.

The Lakers are also getting reinforcements in Game 5, with Austin Reaves reportedly expected to play. So I'm going with the team that's getting healthy at the right time to close out this series. Pick: Lakers -4.5