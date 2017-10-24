NBA games today, highlights, updates, scores: Cavs put LeBron at point guard
Updates from every game around the NBA on Tuesday night
We're officially a week into the 2017-18 NBA season, and we've already seen some incredible performances (Giannis Antetokounmpo's breakout party), some really strange things (Stephen Curry throwing his mouthpiece at a ref) and some devastating injuries (Gordon Hayward, Jeremy Lin).
The action continues on Wednesday with six games, including LeBron James and the Cavs taking on the rebuilding Chicago Bulls. Before you chalk up a win for Cleveland, remember that the Cavs lost to the Orlando Magic (without Elfrid Payton or Aaron Gordon) by 21 points in Cleveland on Saturday.
We'll continue to update this page with results and highlights from the night.
Wednesday, Oct. 24
- Nets at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker), NBATV
- Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Boston Celtics, 7: 30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker), NBATV
- Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Point LeBron? Point LeBron.
Due to Derrick Rose's injury and Dwyane Wade being moved to the bench, LeBron James will make the start at point guard for the Cavs on Wednesday night. James has long been the de facto point guard on the team, but tonight we get to see it for real.
Gordon with the quick bounce
Aaron Gordon jumped so quickly for the putback dunk on his own miss that even in slow motion it looks fast. This was a nice welcome back after he missed two games with an ankle injury.
Young Celtics get loose
Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kirstaps Porzingis thought they had an easy rebound. Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum thought differently.
Just minutes later, Jaylen Brown decided to play a round of "can you top this" with a double-pump reverse dunk after getting a steal.
Check back for more updates throughout the night.
-
Fultz: Shooting form is due to injury
Fultz reworked his jumper over the summer because of an injury, and the results have been...
-
NBA DFS optimal lineups for October 24
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
Flagrant Two Podcast: Malik Monk, more
Malik Monk of the Hornets sits down to weigh in on the Rookie of the Year race and more
-
Watch: Curry consoles grieving child
Devin Harris' nephew recently lost his father in a car accident
-
Grant didn't want to draft Bennett
But Chris Grant and Cleveland ended up taking the future bust with the No. 1 overall pick in...
-
Jackson wasn't making gun motion
The Phoenix rookie says he wasn't was pulling a trigger on an imaginary gun
Add a Comment