NBA games today, highlights, updates, scores: Cavs put LeBron at point guard

We're officially a week into the 2017-18 NBA season, and we've already seen some incredible performances (Giannis Antetokounmpo's breakout party), some really strange things (Stephen Curry throwing his mouthpiece at a ref) and some devastating injuries (Gordon Hayward, Jeremy Lin).

The action continues on Wednesday with six games, including LeBron James and the Cavs taking on the rebuilding Chicago Bulls. Before you chalk up a win for Cleveland, remember that the Cavs lost to the Orlando Magic (without Elfrid Payton or Aaron Gordon) by 21 points in Cleveland on Saturday.

We'll continue to update this page with results and highlights from the night.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Point LeBron? Point LeBron.

Due to Derrick Rose's injury and Dwyane Wade being moved to the bench, LeBron James will make the start at point guard for the Cavs on Wednesday night. James has long been the de facto point guard on the team, but tonight we get to see it for real.

J.R. Smith, LeBron, Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love and Jae Crowder starting tonight. LeBron is the PG. — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) October 24, 2017

Gordon with the quick bounce

Aaron Gordon jumped so quickly for the putback dunk on his own miss that even in slow motion it looks fast. This was a nice welcome back after he missed two games with an ankle injury.

Young Celtics get loose

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kirstaps Porzingis thought they had an easy rebound. Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum thought differently.

Watch your head when @jaytatum0 is crashing the boards 👀 pic.twitter.com/EvX0mDcr1U — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 24, 2017

Just minutes later, Jaylen Brown decided to play a round of "can you top this" with a double-pump reverse dunk after getting a steal.

