NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights: Bucks, Antetokounmpo takes on Wizards
This NBA Tuesday features six games and plenty of star power. It should be an intriguing night of games that anybody can enjoy.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Feb. 27
All times Eastern
- Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Milwaukee Bucks 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Bucks and Wizards meet in potential playoff matchup
Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best young stars in the NBA and on Tuesday he'll meet the Wizards in a game that actually matters more than the average late-season matchup. If the Bucks win they'll clinch a tiebreaker over the Wizards for the season series. That gives this game some serious playoff implications.
Nuggets' Millsap (wrist) says he's 'ready to go'
Paul Millsap has been sitting out with a wrist injury since mid-November, but he appears set to finally make his return Tuesday night. He's still a game-time decision, but everything he's said makes it sound like he's going to play. With the Nuggets in the middle of a playoff race, this could be the boost they need to solidify a spot in the always-tough Western conference.
And-ones:
- Zach Lavine (rest) is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Hornets
- Danilo Gallinari is out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets with a hand injury
- Aaron Gordon (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors
- Pau Gasol is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to a knee injury.
