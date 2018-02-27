NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights: Bucks, Antetokounmpo takes on Wizards

This NBA Tuesday features six games and plenty of star power. It should be an intriguing night of games that anybody can enjoy.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Feb. 27

Bucks and Wizards meet in potential playoff matchup

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best young stars in the NBA and on Tuesday he'll meet the Wizards in a game that actually matters more than the average late-season matchup. If the Bucks win they'll clinch a tiebreaker over the Wizards for the season series. That gives this game some serious playoff implications.

Nuggets' Millsap (wrist) says he's 'ready to go'

Paul Millsap has been sitting out with a wrist injury since mid-November, but he appears set to finally make his return Tuesday night. He's still a game-time decision, but everything he's said makes it sound like he's going to play. With the Nuggets in the middle of a playoff race, this could be the boost they need to solidify a spot in the always-tough Western conference.

Paul Millsap at shootaround today was asked if he would play:



"I'm feeling good right now and I'm ready to go."



My story is live on @MileHighSports 👇🏼👇🏼 https://t.co/91gUrP1TU3 — T.J. McBride (@TJMcBrideNBA) February 27, 2018

And-ones:

