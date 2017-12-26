NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights: Chandler flushes game-winning lob for Suns

There was no Christmas hangover for the NBA, as teams got right back into action on Tuesday. We have all the scores, highlights and updates from an eight-game slate.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Dec. 26

Tyson Chandler for the win

You can't draw it up any better than this. With 0.6 seconds remaining in a tie game, Dragan Bender threw a perfect lob pass to Tyson Chandler off of an out-of-bounds play, and Chandler threw it down to give the Suns a home victory over the Grizzlies.

WHAT A FINISH IN PHOENIX! pic.twitter.com/GKtpPO1mUO — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 27, 2017

Greek Freak not enough to beat Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence and put up 28 points, seven rebounds and four assists, but it wasn't enough to overcome the resurgent Bulls. Kris Dunn led the way for Chicago with 20 points, 12 assists and four steals, plus a late bucket to help seal the victory.

Oh my, Donovan Mitchell

Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell has made a habit of putting people on posters this season, and Tuesday was no exception.

Giannis with some crazy passes

Go ahead and try to describe what Giannis Antetokounmpo did on this play to find Eric Bledsoe for the wide-open jumper. It defies all logic.

And if that weren't enough, later Giannis threw this beautiful pass ... while sitting on the floor.

Harris gets off to a scorching start

What most people consider a whole game's worth of production, Tobias Harris did in the first quarter. He had 21 points and made five 3-pointers in the first frame alone.

.@tobias31 drains 5👌s & drops 21 points in the 1st QTR vs. Pacers! 💰 pic.twitter.com/LfukVP8pzK — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 27, 2017

And-ones