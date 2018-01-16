NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights: Davis, Pelicans snap Celtics' win streak

It's a small, four-game slate following the busy MLK Day schedule, but some of the league's biggest stars are in action. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's games.

Here we go.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 16

All times Eastern

The Brow snaps Celtics' streak

Just two days after scoring 48 against the Knicks, Anthony Davis put up another huge game with 45 points and 16 rebounds as the Pelicans ended the Celtics' seven-game winning streak. The Pelicans have won three in a row.

Talk about boxing out... 👀 pic.twitter.com/4DxM2PjgFt — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 17, 2018

Afflalo ejected after throwing haymaker

Arron Afflalo was not happy with Wolves forward Nemanja Bjelica. How do we know? Because he did this.

Arron Afflalo's haymaker came VERY close to connecting with Nemanja Bjelica. pic.twitter.com/ggQsb4ROz7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 17, 2018

Tatum shows off the handle

Just try to remember as you watch this clip: Jayson Tatum is a rookie.





And-ones