NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights: Davis, Pelicans snap Celtics' win streak

We've got all the scores, highlights and news from an NBA Tuesday

It's a small, four-game slate following the busy MLK Day schedule, but some of the league's biggest stars are in action. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's games.

Here we go.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 16

All times Eastern

The Brow snaps Celtics' streak

Just two days after scoring 48 against the Knicks, Anthony Davis put up another huge game with 45 points and 16 rebounds as the Pelicans ended the Celtics' seven-game winning streak. The Pelicans have won three in a row.

Afflalo ejected after throwing haymaker

Arron Afflalo was not happy with Wolves forward Nemanja Bjelica. How do we know? Because he did this.

Tatum shows off the handle

Just try to remember as you watch this clip: Jayson Tatum is a rookie.


And-ones

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories