NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights: Davis, Pelicans snap Celtics' win streak
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from an NBA Tuesday
It's a small, four-game slate following the busy MLK Day schedule, but some of the league's biggest stars are in action. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's games.
Here we go.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 16
All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic 108, Minnesota Timberwolves 102 (Box Score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 116, Boston Celtics 113, OT (Box Score)
- Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
The Brow snaps Celtics' streak
Just two days after scoring 48 against the Knicks, Anthony Davis put up another huge game with 45 points and 16 rebounds as the Pelicans ended the Celtics' seven-game winning streak. The Pelicans have won three in a row.
Afflalo ejected after throwing haymaker
Arron Afflalo was not happy with Wolves forward Nemanja Bjelica. How do we know? Because he did this.
Tatum shows off the handle
Just try to remember as you watch this clip: Jayson Tatum is a rookie.
And-ones
- Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said that Blake Griffin intentionally "hit" him during a wild game on Monday night.
- Prominent Cavs players are reportedly questioning if they have what it takes to win the NBA title this season.
- The NBA plans to hand out punishments for Monday's Rockets-Clippers postgame locker room incident after it concludes its investigation.
- Ex-NBA point guard Nate Robinson as signed on to play in the BIG3 this summer.
- The Suns are without forwards T.J. Warren and Marquese Chriss for Tuesday's game against the Blazers.
