NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights: Kristaps, Knicks take down Lonzo, Lakers

There are seven games on Tuesday's NBA slate, and we'll have all of the latest news, scores and highlights from the night's action.

Let's get going.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Dec. 12

All times Eastern

Kristaps ruins Lonzo's MSG debut

There's a first time for everything as an NBA rookie, and Lonzo Ball played in front of the Knicks' home crowd at Madison Square Garden for the first time on Tuesday, but his strong performance was overshadowed by a monster game by Kristaps Porzingis. The unicorn had 37 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks to earn the Knicks the overtime win.

Lonzo throws down the lob

Usually it's Lonzo Ball throwing the alley-oops, but this time he was on the receiving end from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Lonzo Ball gets up and hammers home the one-handed jam!



The @Lakers lead the @nyknicks 74-71 in Q3 on @ESPNNBA. pic.twitter.com/iEzPnx4gV7 — NBA (@NBA) December 13, 2017

LeBron with the sick behind-the-back

How does LeBron do these things? It's probably best that we just stop asking.

Not in Kristaps' house

Kristaps Porzingis was having none of this Brandon Ingram shot attempt at MSG.

The 🦄 will be having none of that! ❌ pic.twitter.com/vXjQ2BpuT1 — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 13, 2017

Murray takes flight

Jamal Murray went backdoor and then went to the top floor to dunk all over Pistons guard Reggie Jackson.

Jamal Murray goes back door and throws it down hard!



He has 13 PTS in the 3rd quarter and 22 overall for the @nuggets.

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/1Yepny4Ehk — NBA (@NBA) December 13, 2017

And-ones