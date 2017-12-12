NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights: Kristaps, Knicks take down Lonzo, Lakers
Check in throughout the night for the latest news and highlights from NBA games
There are seven games on Tuesday's NBA slate, and we'll have all of the latest news, scores and highlights from the night's action.
Let's get going.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Dec. 12
All times Eastern
- New York Knicks 113, Los Angeles Lakers 109 (box score)
- Denver Nuggets 103, Detroit Pistons 84 (box score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 123, Atlanta Hawks 114 (box score)
- Brooklyn Nets 103, Washington Wizards 98 (box score)
- San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker), ESPN
- Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Kristaps ruins Lonzo's MSG debut
There's a first time for everything as an NBA rookie, and Lonzo Ball played in front of the Knicks' home crowd at Madison Square Garden for the first time on Tuesday, but his strong performance was overshadowed by a monster game by Kristaps Porzingis. The unicorn had 37 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks to earn the Knicks the overtime win.
Lonzo throws down the lob
Usually it's Lonzo Ball throwing the alley-oops, but this time he was on the receiving end from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
LeBron with the sick behind-the-back
How does LeBron do these things? It's probably best that we just stop asking.
Not in Kristaps' house
Kristaps Porzingis was having none of this Brandon Ingram shot attempt at MSG.
Murray takes flight
Jamal Murray went backdoor and then went to the top floor to dunk all over Pistons guard Reggie Jackson.
And-ones
- Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard made his season debut for the Spurs after missing the first 27 games with a quad injury. Oh yeah, he also knows karate now.
- Thunder forward Paul George said he expects to be booed when he returns to Indianapolis to play his former Pacers on Wednesday.
- The Cavaliers set a franchise record by making 10 or more 3-pointers in their 17th consecutive game on Tuesday.
