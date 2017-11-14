NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights: Kyrie will play as Celtics go for 13 in a row

It's a slow night in the NBA, as only three games are on Tuesday's slate. The biggest game of the night will be the first, when the Boston Celtics go for 13 in a row against the Brooklyn Nets. Boston will have the added boost of the return of Kyrie Irving, who has missed almost the entirety of the team's last two games.

The second game of the night will feature upper echelon teams from the East and West, as the 7-5 Toronto Raptors take on the 11-3 Houston Rockets. And finally, in the night cap, it'll be a Texas showdown between the 8-5 Spurs and the struggling Dallas Mavericks, whose two wins are tied for the lowest total in the league.

Be sure to check back throughout the night for scores, highlights and updates.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Nov. 14

Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Toronto Raptors at Houston Rockets 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks 8:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Kyrie will wear mask in Celtics return

Kyrie Irving played only two minutes during the Celtics' win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday due to a minor facial fracture he suffered after being inadvertently elbowed by teammate Aron Baynes. The injury also caused him to miss Sunday's one-point win against the Raptors. Good news for Celtics fans -- Irving will suit up (with a mask) for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets as Boston goes for its 13th straight win.

.@KyrieIrving plans to suit up tonight against the Nets after missing Sunday's game due to a minor facial fracture. pic.twitter.com/KJSpQRlFCu — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 14, 2017

