NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights: LeBron's 39 not enough to beat Giannis, Bucks

It was a modest three-game slate on this fine December Tuesday, but plenty of star power was still on display. We've got all the scores, highlights and news from the night.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Dec. 19

All times Eastern

LeBron not enough to beat Greek Freak

The Cavs almost completed a huge comeback, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks pulled out a home victory on Tuesday. LeBron James had 39 points and seven assists while Antetokounmpo had 27 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

Giannis scores and draws the foul to ice the game!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/MDV7McQGZ3 — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2017

Wall, Beal lead Wizards past Pels

The Wizards sure are happy to have John Wall back. He had 18 points and 10 assists while Bradley Beal had a team-high 26 points to lead Washington to a comfortable victory.

Somebody box out Eric Bledsoe!



One of the smallest guys on the court came out of nowhere to clean up the miss with a follow-up slam. Eric Bledsoe has got some hops.

B L E D S O E



He climbed the ladder with that putback!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/mfsAFkv0ie — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2017

No look, no problem

John Wall has eyes in the back of his head ... well, at least in the side of his head. He found Marcin Gortat with a sweet no-look alley-oop.

Court vision so good, John Wall didn't have to look!#DCFamily pic.twitter.com/2y9feTpUL8 — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2017

Frank gets up for the block

Frank Mason is listed at 5-foot-11, and that might be a little generous. But that didn't stop him from getting way up for a chase-down block on J.J. Redick.

Frank chase-down block to a Buddy 3!

This whole sequence was 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2OSBmFRsUN — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 20, 2017

And-ones