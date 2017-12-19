NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights: LeBron's 39 not enough to beat Giannis, Bucks
We have all the latest scores, highlights and news from an NBA Tuesday
It was a modest three-game slate on this fine December Tuesday, but plenty of star power was still on display. We've got all the scores, highlights and news from the night.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Dec. 19
All times Eastern
- Sacramento Kings 101, Philadelphia 76ers 95 (box score)
- Washington Wizards 116, New Orleans Pelicans 106 (box score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 119, Cleveland Cavaliers 116 (box score)
LeBron not enough to beat Greek Freak
The Cavs almost completed a huge comeback, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks pulled out a home victory on Tuesday. LeBron James had 39 points and seven assists while Antetokounmpo had 27 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.
Wall, Beal lead Wizards past Pels
The Wizards sure are happy to have John Wall back. He had 18 points and 10 assists while Bradley Beal had a team-high 26 points to lead Washington to a comfortable victory.
Somebody box out Eric Bledsoe!
One of the smallest guys on the court came out of nowhere to clean up the miss with a follow-up slam. Eric Bledsoe has got some hops.
No look, no problem
John Wall has eyes in the back of his head ... well, at least in the side of his head. He found Marcin Gortat with a sweet no-look alley-oop.
Frank gets up for the block
Frank Mason is listed at 5-foot-11, and that might be a little generous. But that didn't stop him from getting way up for a chase-down block on J.J. Redick.
And-ones
- The Warriors announced that Steph Curry's ankle will be re-evaluated in a week, meaning that he's likely out for the Christmas Day game against the Cavaliers.
- The Celtics are targeting All-NBA big man Anthony Davis, according the Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, but the Pelicans are not yet ready to entertain trade offers.
- Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard says two fans shouted anti-gay slurs at him following the team's loss in Minnesota on Monday night.
- Former Sixer and current Net Jahlil Okafor ripped the 76ers coaching staff, saying that he's happy to be working with an "actual NBA coaching staff" in Brooklyn.
-
