NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights: LeBron's 39 not enough to beat Giannis, Bucks

We have all the latest scores, highlights and news from an NBA Tuesday

It was a modest three-game slate on this fine December Tuesday, but plenty of star power was still on display. We've got all the scores, highlights and news from the night.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Dec. 19

All times Eastern

LeBron not enough to beat Greek Freak

The Cavs almost completed a huge comeback, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks pulled out a home victory on Tuesday. LeBron James had 39 points and seven assists while Antetokounmpo had 27 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

Wall, Beal lead Wizards past Pels

The Wizards sure are happy to have John Wall back. He had 18 points and 10 assists while Bradley Beal had a team-high 26 points to lead Washington to a comfortable victory.

Somebody box out Eric Bledsoe!

One of the smallest guys on the court came out of nowhere to clean up the miss with a follow-up slam. Eric Bledsoe has got some hops.

No look, no problem

John Wall has eyes in the back of his head ... well, at least in the side of his head. He found Marcin Gortat with a sweet no-look alley-oop.

Frank gets up for the block

Frank Mason is listed at 5-foot-11, and that might be a little generous. But that didn't stop him from getting way up for a chase-down block on J.J. Redick.

And-ones

