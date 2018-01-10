NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights: Lonzo leads Lakers to win over Kings

There were only four games on the NBA slate this fine Tuesday, but there were still plenty of highlights. We've got all the scores, top plays and news from around the league.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 9

Lonzo fills the stat sheet

Not many players can impact the game without scoring as well as Lonzo Ball. He only scored five points, but had 11 rebounds, 11 assists and five steals to help the Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings.

The steal and the exclamation mark ‼️ pic.twitter.com/28xEiPyeVW — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 10, 2018

Not exactly how they drew it up

Lonzo Ball tried to get fancy and throw Julius Randle and off-the-backboard alley-oop. Randle ended up putting the ball in the basket, but probably not the way they thought it would happen.

"They got away with it!" pic.twitter.com/KIi6BZKubP — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 10, 2018

McCollum too much for Thunder

Russell Westbrook just missed his third straight triple-double with 22 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, but it wasn't enough for the Thunder to fend off the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum scored a game-high 27 points to go with seven assists and just one turnover.

“When it’s time to take a big shot, I’m not afraid of it.”@CJMcCollum after scoring 27 points in the @trailblazers’ win over the @okcthunder! #PlayersOnly pic.twitter.com/sR8tCErZti — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 10, 2018

Ellington wins it for Heat

Wayne Ellington is normally a shooter, but he decided to take it to the rack for the game-winner in Toronto.

Ibaka, Johnson both ejected for fighting

Things got a little testy in Toronto, and it resulted in both James Johnson and Serge Ibaka being ejected from the game in the third quarter.

Replay Review (Game Crew): player altercation in Q3 of #MIAatTOR. Ruling: Johnson and Ibaka were each assessed fighting technical foul ejections. https://t.co/mxZOeXqMkE pic.twitter.com/z3oM1encbF — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) January 10, 2018

The Russ-PG connection

Russell Westbrook and Paul George look like they're starting to build some serious chemistry.

Dragic dimes, Johnson finishes

What's better, the pass from Goran Dragic or the dunk from James Johnson? You be the judge.

Dragic goes behind the back for the dime!#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/OhddQG5g6y — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2018

Look out below

Derrick Jones Jr. got the surprise start for Miami, and he made the absolute most of it. He came flying in to clean up Wayne Ellington's miss.

Derrick Jones Jr. flies in for the putback slam!#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/f4huRE0WBn — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2018

That's why they call him Bam

Some pretty passing from the Heat ends in an impressive dunk from rookie Bam Adebayo.

And-ones

