NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights: Masked Kyrie leads Celtics to 13th straight
We have all the scores, updates and highlights from Tuesday night
It's a slow night in the NBA, as only three games are on Tuesday's slate. Be sure to check back throughout the night for scores, highlights and updates.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Nov. 14
- Boston Celtics 109, Brooklyn Nets 102 (box score)
- Toronto Raptors at Houston Rockets 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks 8:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Mask doesn't stop Kyrie
Kyrie Irving played only two minutes during the Celtics' win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday due to a minor facial fracture he suffered after being inadvertently elbowed by teammate Aron Baynes. The injury also caused him to miss Sunday's one-point win against the Raptors. Good news for Celtics fans -- Irving played on Tuesday (with a protective mask) and led the Celtics to their 13th straight win with a game-high 25 points. The mask was definitely bothering Irving throughout the night, but not on plays like this.
Jaylen auditions for the dunk contest
The NBA dunk contest committee might want to keep this one in mind. Jaylen Brown got the steal and then broke out a full windmill to finish the wide open break.
Junior gets up
When Dennis Smith Jr. is coming down the lane, you should probably get out of the way. The Spurs certainly did this time around.
Check back throughout the night for the latest scores, highlights and updates from around the NBA.
-
Winners and losers of LeBron-Knicks feud
Break out your scorecards, everyone
-
LeBron sounds excited for return of IT
LeBron James is excited for what Isaiah Thomas can bring to the Cavaliers
-
Best NBA DFS lineups for Nov. 14
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
A hero emerges from LeBron-Knicks feud
Nobody was more here for LeBron's brewing feud with the Knicks
-
Dolan wants Oakley suit dismissed
James Dolan and Charles Oakley continue to feud, but now it's in court
-
Q&A: Korver on staying sharp in Year 15
Before a standout performance at Madison Square Garden, Korver talked to CBS Sports
Add a Comment