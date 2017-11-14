NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights: Masked Kyrie leads Celtics to 13th straight

It's a slow night in the NBA, as only three games are on Tuesday's slate. Be sure to check back throughout the night for scores, highlights and updates.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Nov. 14

Boston Celtics 109, Brooklyn Nets 102 (box score)



Toronto Raptors at Houston Rockets 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks 8:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mask doesn't stop Kyrie

Kyrie Irving played only two minutes during the Celtics' win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday due to a minor facial fracture he suffered after being inadvertently elbowed by teammate Aron Baynes. The injury also caused him to miss Sunday's one-point win against the Raptors. Good news for Celtics fans -- Irving played on Tuesday (with a protective mask) and led the Celtics to their 13th straight win with a game-high 25 points. The mask was definitely bothering Irving throughout the night, but not on plays like this.

Masked Kyrie going 1 vs. 3 pic.twitter.com/bygJLl95Kt — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 15, 2017

Jaylen auditions for the dunk contest

The NBA dunk contest committee might want to keep this one in mind. Jaylen Brown got the steal and then broke out a full windmill to finish the wide open break.

Junior gets up

When Dennis Smith Jr. is coming down the lane, you should probably get out of the way. The Spurs certainly did this time around.

