NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights: McCollum, Blazers beat Westbrook, Thunder
Only four games on the NBA slate this fine Tuesday, but that doesn't mean there won't be plenty of highlights. Check back throughout the night for the latest scores, top plays and news from around the league.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 9
All times Eastern
- Miami Heat 90, Toronto Raptors 89 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 117, Oklahoma City Thunder 106 (Box Score)
- Dallas Mavericks 114, Orlando Magic 99 (Box Score)
- Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBATV
McCollum too much for Thunder
Russell Westbrook just missed his third straight triple-double with 22 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, but it wasn't enough for the Thunder to fend off the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum scored a game-high 27 points to go with seven assists and just one turnover.
Ellington wins it for Heat
Wayne Ellington is normally a shooter, but he decided to take it to the rack for the game-winner in Toronto.
Ibaka, Johnson both ejected for fighting
Things got a little testy in Toronto, and it resulted in both James Johnson and Serge Ibaka being ejected from the game in the third quarter.
The Russ-PG connection
Russell Westbrook and Paul George look like they're starting to build some serious chemistry.
Dragic dimes, Johnson finishes
What's better, the pass from Goran Dragic or the dunk from James Johnson? You be the judge.
Look out below
Derrick Jones Jr. got the surprise start for Miami, and he made the absolute most of it. He came flying in to clean up Wayne Ellington's miss.
That's why they call him Bam
Some pretty passing from the Heat ends in an impressive dunk from rookie Bam Adebayo.
Russ seeks third straight triple-double
Russell Westbrook is at it again. He's recorded a triple-double in each of his last two games, and has scored over 20 points in 13 consecutive games. He'll look to extend both streaks against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.
And-ones
- Kyle Lowry missed the Raptors' game against the Heat after being diagnosed with a bruised tailbone following a hard fall during Monday's win over the Brooklyn Nets. Lowry is considered day-to-day.
- Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said he doesn't expect the Rockets "to do much" before the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
- In an article on The Guardian, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown spoke out about Donald Trump, racism in America and Colin Kaepernick's protests.
- LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball made their pro debuts in Lithuania and it was ... interesting.
