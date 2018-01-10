NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights: McCollum, Blazers beat Westbrook, Thunder

Only four games on the NBA slate this fine Tuesday, but that doesn't mean there won't be plenty of highlights. Check back throughout the night for the latest scores, top plays and news from around the league.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 9

All times Eastern

McCollum too much for Thunder

Russell Westbrook just missed his third straight triple-double with 22 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, but it wasn't enough for the Thunder to fend off the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum scored a game-high 27 points to go with seven assists and just one turnover.

“When it’s time to take a big shot, I’m not afraid of it.”@CJMcCollum after scoring 27 points in the @trailblazers’ win over the @okcthunder! #PlayersOnly pic.twitter.com/sR8tCErZti — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 10, 2018

Ellington wins it for Heat

Wayne Ellington is normally a shooter, but he decided to take it to the rack for the game-winner in Toronto.

Ibaka, Johnson both ejected for fighting

Things got a little testy in Toronto, and it resulted in both James Johnson and Serge Ibaka being ejected from the game in the third quarter.

Replay Review (Game Crew): player altercation in Q3 of #MIAatTOR. Ruling: Johnson and Ibaka were each assessed fighting technical foul ejections. https://t.co/mxZOeXqMkE pic.twitter.com/z3oM1encbF — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) January 10, 2018

The Russ-PG connection

Russell Westbrook and Paul George look like they're starting to build some serious chemistry.

Dragic dimes, Johnson finishes

What's better, the pass from Goran Dragic or the dunk from James Johnson? You be the judge.

Dragic goes behind the back for the dime!#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/OhddQG5g6y — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2018

Look out below

Derrick Jones Jr. got the surprise start for Miami, and he made the absolute most of it. He came flying in to clean up Wayne Ellington's miss.

Derrick Jones Jr. flies in for the putback slam!#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/f4huRE0WBn — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2018

That's why they call him Bam

Some pretty passing from the Heat ends in an impressive dunk from rookie Bam Adebayo.

Russ seeks third straight triple-double

Russell Westbrook is at it again. He's recorded a triple-double in each of his last two games, and has scored over 20 points in 13 consecutive games. He'll look to extend both streaks against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

And-ones