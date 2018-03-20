NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, news: Rockets, Blazers in duel of West elite
We have all the scores, top plays and news from Tuesday's NBA games
Welcome to another night of NBA basketball. We have seven games on the docket, including another national TV doubleheader. The first game features Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the shorthanded Boston Celtics. Following that game, we head out west for a highly anticipated showdown between the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers, two of the top teams in the Western Conference.
Along the way there's a big L.A. Clippers-Minnesota Timberwolves matchup that has big playoff implications, while the Jazz and Pelicans, two more teams fighting for playoff spots in the West, will also be in action. It should be a fun night of basketball. Follow along with us below.
NBA scores for Tuesday, March 20
All times Eastern
- Toronto Raptors at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- L.A. Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
- Atlanta Hawks at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
Harden, Rockets take on Lillard, Trail Blazers
Two of the Western Conference's best teams meet Tuesday night in a national TV showdown. James Harden will lead his West-leading Rockets into the Moda Center to take on Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers, who have surged up into third place in the conference on the strength of a 13-game winning streak. As for the matchup within the matchup, it should be fascinating to see two of the league's best backcourts do battle, with Harden and Chris Paul going up against Lillard and CJ McCollum.
And-ones:
- Kyrie Irving will travel to get a second opinion on his ailing left knee.
- The Pistons are reportedly interested in hiring Chauncey Billups for a front office role.
- DeMar DeRozan (left thigh contusion) is out against the Magic.
