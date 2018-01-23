NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Cavs fall to Spurs, now 3-10 since Christmas

It's a small, five-game slate in the NBA on Tuesday, with a couple of marquee national TV games highlighting the night. Keep it here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from all the action.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 23

All times Eastern

Cavs lose again

The Cavaliers held a dramatic, fiery meeting after their blowout loss to the Thunder, and apparently it turns out accusing teammates of faking sick does not produce results. The Cavs lost by double digits again on Tuesday in San Antonio, falling 114-102. It was their second loss in a row, and the Cavs are now just 3-10 since Christmas. And that is not going to cut it.

Cavaliers are 3-10 since Christmas after losing to the Spurs.



They were 24-9 prior to that pic.twitter.com/p9qJufCLzN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 24, 2018

LeBron gets to 30K

As everyone assumed he would, LeBron James made history. Needing just seven points to reach 30,000 for his career, LeBron took care of that in the first quarter. Late in the frame, he knocked down a jumper to become just the seventh player in the history of the league to reach the milestone.

Welcome to the 30K club, LeBron James! pic.twitter.com/7KFiQft8XJ — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) January 24, 2018

Westbrook wins it for OKC

Russell Westbrook rescued the Thunder with a layup in the closing seconds that gave them a 109-108 win over the Nets. He got a little help from Paul George, who clobbered Spencer Dinwiddie with a moving screen, but the Thunder won't care about the missed call. They'll just be celebrating their fifth win in a row.

Aldridge submits another big night

The Spurs were short-handed again on Tuesday night, and again LaMarcus Aldridge stepped up. Fresh off the news he would be in the All-Star Game, Aldridge dropped 30 points and eight rebounds in the Spurs' 114-102 win over the Cavs.

Green throws down the hammer

Jeff Green can dunk with the best of them, as he showed against the Spurs. After tracking down an offensive rebound, Green found room along the baseline, and flew to the rim for a powerful slam.

VC's still got it

Vince Carter doesn't throw down as often as he used to, but he can still get up there. The Magic found that out firsthand on Tuesday night, when Carter got up for an impressive slam.

VC turned the ⏰ back for our @ChickfilA Play of the Game! pic.twitter.com/tqQHaK8IF5 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 24, 2018

Temple has career night in Kings' win

Garrett Temple had the best night of his career. He came off the bench to hit 14 of 17 shots, finishing with a career-high 34 points to help the Kings snap their eight-game losing streak.

Garrett Temple scores a career-high 34 PTS off the bench to lead the @SacramentoKings to the win!#SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/Eh6Hz0Wjak — NBA (@NBA) January 24, 2018

