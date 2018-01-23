NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Cavs fall to Spurs, now 3-10 since Christmas
It's a small, five-game slate in the NBA on Tuesday, with a couple of marquee national TV games highlighting the night. Keep it here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from all the action.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 23
All times Eastern
- Kings 105, Magic 99 (Box Score)
- Thunder 109, Nets 108 (Box Score)
- Spurs 114, Cavs 102 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
- New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Cavs lose again
The Cavaliers held a dramatic, fiery meeting after their blowout loss to the Thunder, and apparently it turns out accusing teammates of faking sick does not produce results. The Cavs lost by double digits again on Tuesday in San Antonio, falling 114-102. It was their second loss in a row, and the Cavs are now just 3-10 since Christmas. And that is not going to cut it.
LeBron gets to 30K
As everyone assumed he would, LeBron James made history. Needing just seven points to reach 30,000 for his career, LeBron took care of that in the first quarter. Late in the frame, he knocked down a jumper to become just the seventh player in the history of the league to reach the milestone.
Westbrook wins it for OKC
Russell Westbrook rescued the Thunder with a layup in the closing seconds that gave them a 109-108 win over the Nets. He got a little help from Paul George, who clobbered Spencer Dinwiddie with a moving screen, but the Thunder won't care about the missed call. They'll just be celebrating their fifth win in a row.
Aldridge submits another big night
The Spurs were short-handed again on Tuesday night, and again LaMarcus Aldridge stepped up. Fresh off the news he would be in the All-Star Game, Aldridge dropped 30 points and eight rebounds in the Spurs' 114-102 win over the Cavs.
Green throws down the hammer
Jeff Green can dunk with the best of them, as he showed against the Spurs. After tracking down an offensive rebound, Green found room along the baseline, and flew to the rim for a powerful slam.
VC's still got it
Vince Carter doesn't throw down as often as he used to, but he can still get up there. The Magic found that out firsthand on Tuesday night, when Carter got up for an impressive slam.
Temple has career night in Kings' win
Garrett Temple had the best night of his career. He came off the bench to hit 14 of 17 shots, finishing with a career-high 34 points to help the Kings snap their eight-game losing streak.
And-ones:
- The Cavs are reportedly close to a deal with the Kings to acquire veteran point guard George Hill.
- Kobe Bryant was nominated for an Oscar for his animated short film, "Dear Basketball."
- The Warriors are reportedly interested in making a deal for the Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn.
- Dion Waiters is officially out for the season after undergoing ankle surgery.
- Kristaps Porzingis will not play Tuesday night against the Warriors. He is sitting due to a knee injury.
- Lonzo Ball will not play against the Celtics, as he is still dealing with a shoulder injury.
