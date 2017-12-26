NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Giannis will play for Bucks vs. Bulls

We've got all the scores, highlights and news from Tuesday's NBA games

There's no Christmas hangover for the NBA, as teams get right back into action on Tuesday. We have all the latest scores, highlights and updates from an eight-game slate.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Dec. 26

All times Eastern

  • Toronto Raptors at Dallas Mavericks, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
  • Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
  • Orlando Magic at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
  • Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
  • Brooklyn Nets at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
  • Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
  • Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
  • Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)

The return of the Greek Freak

Giannis Antetokounmpo was held out of Saturday's game with knee soreness but, luckily for the Bucks, he's back in action on Tuesday against the Bulls. The Greek Freak is averaging 29.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game this season.

Harris gets off to a scorching start

What most people consider a whole game's worth of production, Tobias Harris did in the first quarter. He had 21 points and made five 3-pointers in the first frame alone.

And-ones

