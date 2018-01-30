NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Griffin out for Pistons vs. Cavs
Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and news from all of the night's NBA action
There are nine games on the schedule on Tuesday, including the Pistons and Clippers, who just pulled off the biggest trade of the NBA season. We've got all the latest scores, highlights and news from the night's action.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 30
All times Eastern
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Pistons, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
- Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
We'll have to wait for Griffin vs. LeBron
Anybody hoping to see Blake Griffin take on LeBron James in his first game in a Pistons uniform will unfortunately have to wait. Griffin won't play on Tuesday, just about 24 hours after being dealt to Detroit. He's expected to be ready to play either Thursday or Saturday.
And-ones:
- Wizards guard John Wall is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks after undergoing and arthroscopic procedure on his left knee.
- The Bulls and Pelicans have reportedly stalled in their talks surrounding Nikola Mirotic.
- Cavs owner Dan Gilbert has taken over running the personnel side of the team.
- Danilo Gallinari will play on Tuesday for the Clippers.
- Forward Aaron Gordon will miss the Magic's game against the Rockets on Tuesday.
