NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Griffin out for Pistons vs. Cavs

There are nine games on the schedule on Tuesday, including the Pistons and Clippers, who just pulled off the biggest trade of the NBA season. We've got all the latest scores, highlights and news from the night's action.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 30

All times Eastern

We'll have to wait for Griffin vs. LeBron

Anybody hoping to see Blake Griffin take on LeBron James in his first game in a Pistons uniform will unfortunately have to wait. Griffin won't play on Tuesday, just about 24 hours after being dealt to Detroit. He's expected to be ready to play either Thursday or Saturday.

I'm told that #Pistons Blake Griffin, Brice Johnson and Willie Reed will NOT play Tuesday vs. #Cavs. #DFS — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) January 30, 2018

And-ones: