NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Griffin out for Pistons vs. Cavs

Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and news from all of the night's NBA action

There are nine games on the schedule on Tuesday, including the Pistons and Clippers, who just pulled off the biggest trade of the NBA season. We've got all the latest scores, highlights and news from the night's action.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 30

All times Eastern

We'll have to wait for Griffin vs. LeBron

Anybody hoping to see Blake Griffin take on LeBron James in his first game in a Pistons uniform will unfortunately have to wait. Griffin won't play on Tuesday, just about 24 hours after being dealt to Detroit. He's expected to be ready to play either Thursday or Saturday.

And-ones:

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories