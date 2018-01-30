NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Harden drops 60, makes history

There are nine games on the schedule on Tuesday, including the Pistons and Clippers, who just pulled off the biggest trade of the NBA season. We've got all the latest scores, highlights and news from the night's action.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 30

All times Eastern

Historic night for Harden

Before Tuesday, you could say that no NBA player had ever put up a 60-point triple-double. Yeah, you can't say that anymore. James Harden was spectacular in a win over the Magic, scoring 60 points, dishing out 11 assists and pulling down 10 rebounds to make NBA history.

#JamesHarden becomes the first player EVER with a 60 point triple-double in @HoustonRockets home win! pic.twitter.com/dLzMU2cRNh — NBA (@NBA) January 31, 2018

Love could be out 6-8 weeks after breaking hand

Just when the Cavs thought they had some momentum, Kevin Love broke his hand on Tuesday and will likely be out six-to-eight weeks while he recovers.

The #PlayersOnly crew reacts to the reports that Kevin Love has broken his left hand and could miss 6-8 weeks. pic.twitter.com/Vnvt3rP6qe — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 31, 2018

Look out for LeBron

Just when you think the play is over, in comes LeBron James out of nowhere to throw down the monstrous slam.

Drummond with the steal and slam

It's nice when you have a 7-footer who can pick the pocket of a 5-foot-8 guard and then beat everyone down the floor for a highlight dunk. Well done, Andre Drummond.

All-Star Andre Drummond streaks fast break for the SLAM on @NBAonTNT! pic.twitter.com/IcYNWOAHZc — NBA (@NBA) January 31, 2018

This Fox can fly

Hey, somebody might want to box out De'Aaron Fox. Just saying.





