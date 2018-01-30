NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Harden drops 60, makes history
There are nine games on the schedule on Tuesday, including the Pistons and Clippers, who just pulled off the biggest trade of the NBA season. We've got all the latest scores, highlights and news from the night's action.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 30
All times Eastern
- Washington Wizards 102, Oklahoma City Thunder 96 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 109, Minnesota Timberwolves 104 (Box Score)
- New York Knicks 111, Brooklyn Nets 95 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 114, Orlando Magic 107 (Box Score)
- Detroit Pistons 125, Cleveland Cavaliers 114 (Box Score)
- Sacramento Kings 114, New Orleans Pelicans 103 (Box Score)
- San Antonio Spurs 106, Denver Nuggets 104 (Box Score)
- Utah Jazz 129, Golden State Warriors 99 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
Historic night for Harden
Before Tuesday, you could say that no NBA player had ever put up a 60-point triple-double. Yeah, you can't say that anymore. James Harden was spectacular in a win over the Magic, scoring 60 points, dishing out 11 assists and pulling down 10 rebounds to make NBA history.
Love could be out 6-8 weeks after breaking hand
Just when the Cavs thought they had some momentum, Kevin Love broke his hand on Tuesday and will likely be out six-to-eight weeks while he recovers.
Look out for LeBron
Just when you think the play is over, in comes LeBron James out of nowhere to throw down the monstrous slam.
Drummond with the steal and slam
It's nice when you have a 7-footer who can pick the pocket of a 5-foot-8 guard and then beat everyone down the floor for a highlight dunk. Well done, Andre Drummond.
This Fox can fly
Hey, somebody might want to box out De'Aaron Fox. Just saying.
And-ones:
- Wizards guard John Wall is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks after undergoing and arthroscopic procedure on his left knee.
- The Bulls and Pelicans have reportedly stalled in their talks surrounding Nikola Mirotic.
- Cavs owner Dan Gilbert has taken over running the personnel side of the team.
- Danilo Gallinari made his return from injury on Tuesday for the Clippers.
- Forward Aaron Gordon missed the Magic's game against the Rockets on Tuesday.



