NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Isaiah Thomas makes Cavaliers debut

We've got just five games on the docket for this second day of 2018, but with Isaiah Thomas making his Cavaliers debut, there will be plenty to talk about.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 2

All times Eastern

Isaiah Thomas returns for Cavaliers

He's back. For the first time since the blockbuster trade this offseason, Isaiah Thomas will suit up for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He'll be on a minutes restriction as he works his way back into game shape, but it will still be awesome to see the All-Star point guard back on the floor.

Sources: Cleveland All-Star Isaiah Thomas and Cavaliers plan on 20-to-22 minute restriction initially upon his return, with flow of his comeback dictating time tonight and beyond. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 2, 2018

And-ones: