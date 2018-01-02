NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Isaiah Thomas makes Cavaliers debut
Keep it right here for all the scores, highlights, news, and notes from Tuesday's action
We've got just five games on the docket for this second day of 2018, but with Isaiah Thomas making his Cavaliers debut, there will be plenty to talk about.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 2
All times Eastern
- Portland Trail Blazers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Isaiah Thomas returns for Cavaliers
He's back. For the first time since the blockbuster trade this offseason, Isaiah Thomas will suit up for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He'll be on a minutes restriction as he works his way back into game shape, but it will still be awesome to see the All-Star point guard back on the floor.
And-ones:
- Damian Lillard will reportedly return to action Tuesday night against the Cavs. He hasn missed the past five games with a hamstring injury.
- De'Aaron Fox is set to return for the Kings against the Hornets. He hasn't played since Dec. 19 due to a quad injury.
- Kevin Love is questionable to play Tuesday night vs. the Blazers due to illness.
- Markelle Fultz has been cleared to begin the final stage of his rehab program for his shoulder injury.
