NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Isaiah Thomas scores 17 in Cavs debut
We've got just five games on the docket for this second day of 2018, but with Isaiah Thomas made his Cavaliers debut so there will be plenty to talk about.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 2
All times Eastern
- Portland Trail Blazers 110, Cleveland Cavaliers 127 (box score)
- San Antonio Spurs 100, New York Knicks 91 (box score)
- Atlanta Hawks at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Isaiah Thomas returns for Cavaliers
He's back. For the first time since the blockbuster trade this offseason, Isaiah Thomas suited up for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was on a minutes restriction as he works his way back into game shape, but it was awesome to see the All-Star point guard back on the floor. He showed no slowdown from the hip injury that has sidelined him all season and played very well in his brief minutes, finishing with 17 points. Cavs fans have to be excited about the future with him after a performance like this.
Isaiah Thomas makes his debut
Isaiah Thomas made his Cavaliers debut to loud cheers from the Cleveland fans
Isaiah Thomas scores his first points in a Cavs uniform
Isaiah Thomas didn't wait too long to get into the Cavs offense. He scored his first points on his new team in a hurry.
LeBron still runs the floor like he's 28
LeBron James just turned 33 but he runs the floor like he's still in his 20s.
Isaiah Thomas dishes it out
Isaiah Thomas got everybody involved in his return. Watch him sling this ball to a cutting Dwyane Wade.
Dejounte Murray chases down a block
Dejounte Murray made sure if the Knicks were going to get two points they would have to earn it.
Manu Ginobli passes in a 3-pointer
Manu Ginobli badly missed on a pass, but it ended up going in. The refs thought he just missed the shot and allowed play to continue before they realized it had gone in and had to review it.
Michael Beasley goes all the way around for two
Michael Beasley got two points on this shot but not before the basketball took a nice long extended trip around the rim.
Count it because of cool points
Jae Crowder made an absurd circus shot. There really needs to be a rule that if something is cool enough the play should count anyways.
And-ones:
- Damian Lillard will reportedly return to action Tuesday night against the Cavs. He hasn missed the past five games with a hamstring injury.
- De'Aaron Fox is set to return for the Kings against the Hornets. He hasn't played since Dec. 19 due to a quad injury.
- Kevin Love is questionable to play Tuesday night vs. the Blazers due to illness.
- Markelle Fultz has been cleared to begin the final stage of his rehab program for his shoulder injury.
