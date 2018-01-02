NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Isaiah Thomas scores 17 in Cavs debut

We've got just five games on the docket for this second day of 2018, but with Isaiah Thomas made his Cavaliers debut so there will be plenty to talk about.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 2

All times Eastern

Isaiah Thomas returns for Cavaliers

He's back. For the first time since the blockbuster trade this offseason, Isaiah Thomas suited up for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was on a minutes restriction as he works his way back into game shape, but it was awesome to see the All-Star point guard back on the floor. He showed no slowdown from the hip injury that has sidelined him all season and played very well in his brief minutes, finishing with 17 points. Cavs fans have to be excited about the future with him after a performance like this.

All smiles for the first win of 2018, and a 17 point, 3 assist effort for #ThatSLOWgrind return!#WelcomeBackIT || #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/OWoySP6nai — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 3, 2018

Isaiah Thomas scores his first points in a Cavs uniform

Isaiah Thomas didn't wait too long to get into the Cavs offense. He scored his first points on his new team in a hurry.

LeBron still runs the floor like he's 28

LeBron James just turned 33 but he runs the floor like he's still in his 20s.

Reminder: LeBron is 33 years old. pic.twitter.com/4uQn6exL2Q — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 3, 2018

Isaiah Thomas dishes it out

Isaiah Thomas got everybody involved in his return. Watch him sling this ball to a cutting Dwyane Wade.

Dejounte Murray chases down a block

Dejounte Murray made sure if the Knicks were going to get two points they would have to earn it.

Manu Ginobli passes in a 3-pointer

Manu Ginobli badly missed on a pass, but it ended up going in. The refs thought he just missed the shot and allowed play to continue before they realized it had gone in and had to review it.

lolllll Manu Ginobili throws a pass that ends up going through hoop, refs have no idea, play continues like nothing happened.



We just about lost Pop 😂#WeirdNBA pic.twitter.com/HvdwVh0neV — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) January 3, 2018

Michael Beasley goes all the way around for two

Michael Beasley got two points on this shot but not before the basketball took a nice long extended trip around the rim.

The replay is mesmerizing. pic.twitter.com/G6eTRMcIKp — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 3, 2018

Count it because of cool points

Jae Crowder made an absurd circus shot. There really needs to be a rule that if something is cool enough the play should count anyways.

This didn't count, but what a shot! 😳 pic.twitter.com/Bd2f5ISKGq — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 3, 2018

