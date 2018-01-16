NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Kyrie, Celtics take on Pelicans
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from an NBA Tuesday
It's a small, four-game slate following the busy MLK Day schedule, but some of the league's biggest stars are in action. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's games.
Here we go.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 16
All times Eastern
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Kyrie vs. The Twin Towers
The Celtics are red hot once again, winners of their last seven games, as they get set to take on the Pelicans in Boston on Tuesday. New Orleans is riding a modest two-game winning streak of its own, and currently sits in the No. 6 playoff spot in the West. Three of the league's best players will be in action -- Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. It should be a good one.
And-ones
- Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said that Blake Griffin intentionally "hit" him during a wild game on Monday night.
- Prominent Cavs players are reportedly questioning if they have what it takes to win the NBA title this season.
- The NBA plans to hand out punishments for Monday's Rockets-Clippers postgame locker room incident after it concludes its investigation.
- Ex-NBA point guard Nate Robinson as signed on to play in the BIG3 this summer.
- The Suns will be without forwards T.J. Warren and Marquese Chriss for Tuesday's game against the Blazers.
-
Nate Robinson to join BIG3 as co-captain
The former Slam Dunk Contest champion will take his talents to Tri-State
-
Google Arts app has funny NBA results
Do NBA players have look-a-likes from famous paintings? We found out on the new Arts & Culture...
-
Suns vs. Blazers NBA odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein is on quite a run in picks involving the Suns and the Trail Blazers
-
Rodman charged with DUI, could face jail
Rodman's agent says he is urging the ex-NBA star to check into rehab
-
Ref and player tensions not from calls
The players and referees are working to fix a relationship that has recently been deterior...
-
Report: Clips-Rockets punishments coming
The locker room heist is going to lead to plenty of fines and maybe some suspensions from the...
Add a Comment