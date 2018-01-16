NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Kyrie, Celtics take on Pelicans

It's a small, four-game slate following the busy MLK Day schedule, but some of the league's biggest stars are in action. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's games.

Here we go.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 16

All times Eastern

Kyrie vs. The Twin Towers

The Celtics are red hot once again, winners of their last seven games, as they get set to take on the Pelicans in Boston on Tuesday. New Orleans is riding a modest two-game winning streak of its own, and currently sits in the No. 6 playoff spot in the West. Three of the league's best players will be in action -- Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. It should be a good one.

The #Celtics have been active around the rim, averaging 41.5 rebounds per 100 plays.



Where do the C's and New Orleans rank in the league? Find out in today's Gameday Analytics presented by @generalelectric. pic.twitter.com/xC689Yspxr — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 16, 2018

And-ones