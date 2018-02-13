NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs face Westbrook, OKC

There are six games on Tuesday's NBA slate, but most eyes will be on the nationally televised game between the Thunder and the new-look Cavs, who wiped the floor with the Celtics in their first game together on Sunday.

We'll keep you updated with the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Feb. 13

All times Eastern

Encore performance for Cavs?

The Cavs' four new players seemed to fit in just fine in Sunday's blowout win over the Boston Celtics, but will they be able to repeat the performance on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder?

And-ones: