NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs face Westbrook, OKC
We have all the scores, top plays and news from all of Tuesday's NBA games
There are six games on Tuesday's NBA slate, but most eyes will be on the nationally televised game between the Thunder and the new-look Cavs, who wiped the floor with the Celtics in their first game together on Sunday.
We'll keep you updated with the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Feb. 13
All times Eastern
- Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
- Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
Encore performance for Cavs?
The Cavs' four new players seemed to fit in just fine in Sunday's blowout win over the Boston Celtics, but will they be able to repeat the performance on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder?
And-ones:
- Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony will both suit up for the Thunder against the Cavs on Tuesday, after both had missed time with ankle injuries.
- Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball will not play until after the All-Star break, as he continues to rehab a sprained MCL in his left knee.
- Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs with chest soreness.
-
Lonzo out until after All-Star break
Luke Walton says Ball is progressing, but the Lakers want to play it safe
-
BIG3 player tracker: Latest signees
Players such as Metta World Peace, Baron Davis and Nate Robinson have signed on
-
Cavaliers vs. Thunder odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Cavs vs. Thunder game 10,000 times
-
NBA All-Star Saturday Night odds
Odds have been released for the events of NBA All-Star Saturday Night
-
Spurs vs. Nuggets odds, expert picks
Galin Dragiev has his finger on the pulse of Nuggets basketball and just locked in a play for...
-
Why George Hill fits better with Cavs
Now that they're in better situations, can these two high-level role players salvage this...
Add a Comment