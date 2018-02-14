NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs too much for OKC
We have all the scores, top plays and news from all of Tuesday's NBA games
There are six games on Tuesday's NBA slate, but most eyes will be on the nationally televised game between the Thunder and the new-look Cavs, who wiped the floor with the Celtics in their first game together on Sunday.
We'll keep you updated with the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Feb. 13
All times Eastern
- Toronto Raptors 115, Miami Heat 112 (Box Score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 120, Oklahoma City Thunder 112 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 126, Minnesota Timberwolves 108 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 97, Atlanta Hawks 92 (Box Score)
- Sacramento Kings 114, Dallas Mavericks 109 (Box Score)
- San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
New-look Cavs do it again
LeBron James looks like a happy man surrounded by his new teammates. The Cavaliers were firing on all cylinders for the second straight game, as they beat a tough Thunder team on the road. James had 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the win.
Super save
JR Smith made six 3-pointers against the Thunder, but this save might have been the most impressive thing he did all night. From midair, he threw the ball nearly the full distance of the court to hit Larry Nance Jr. for the dunk.
Welcome back, Jabari
Jabari Parker has been back in action for a couple of weeks now, but he has to feel like he's officially back after throwing down this lefty dunk on two Hawks.
Adams throws it down
The pass from Russell Westbrook might not have been perfect, but Steven Adams knows how to go up and get it.
Lowry beats the buzzer
Sometimes it's better when you shoot before thinking. That's exactly what Kyle Lowry did to beat the halftime buzzer, and it paid off with three points for the Raptors.
When Dwyane met Bam ...
Dwyane Wade has been back with the Heat for only a couple of games, but he's already building some chemistry with rookie Bam Adebayo.
And-ones:
- Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony both suited up for the Thunder against the Cavs on Tuesday, after both had missed time with ankle injuries. It looked like the rest did them well, as Westbrook had 21 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists, and Anthony added 24 points and seven rebounds.
- Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball will not play until after the All-Star break as he continues to rehab a sprained MCL in his left knee.
- Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs with chest soreness, but made the start.
