NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs too much for OKC

There are six games on Tuesday's NBA slate, but most eyes will be on the nationally televised game between the Thunder and the new-look Cavs, who wiped the floor with the Celtics in their first game together on Sunday.

We'll keep you updated with the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Feb. 13

All times Eastern

New-look Cavs do it again

LeBron James looks like a happy man surrounded by his new teammates. The Cavaliers were firing on all cylinders for the second straight game, as they beat a tough Thunder team on the road. James had 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the win.

“We’re still figuring it out on the fly… I think the worst thing right now is us going into this break.”



-@KingJames talks new-look @cavs & matchup vs. #TeamStephen at #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/LjxkPF4k1P — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 14, 2018

Super save

JR Smith made six 3-pointers against the Thunder, but this save might have been the most impressive thing he did all night. From midair, he threw the ball nearly the full distance of the court to hit Larry Nance Jr. for the dunk.

JR Smith saves it for the Larry Nance Jr. SLAM late!#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/cvFGLVeUXh — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2018

Welcome back, Jabari

Jabari Parker has been back in action for a couple of weeks now, but he has to feel like he's officially back after throwing down this lefty dunk on two Hawks.

Jabari Parker POSTERIZES not one, but TWO Hawks!! 😱#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/WFKi807BAN — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 14, 2018

Adams throws it down

The pass from Russell Westbrook might not have been perfect, but Steven Adams knows how to go up and get it.

Lowry beats the buzzer

Sometimes it's better when you shoot before thinking. That's exactly what Kyle Lowry did to beat the halftime buzzer, and it paid off with three points for the Raptors.

When Dwyane met Bam ...

Dwyane Wade has been back with the Heat for only a couple of games, but he's already building some chemistry with rookie Bam Adebayo.





And-ones: