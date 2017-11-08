NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Giannis battle in Cleveland
Welcome in to another packed night in the Association.
Getting us underway on Tuesday is a showdown between the once and future kings, as LeBron James leads the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the upstart Milwaukee Bucks.
Later on, the LA Clippers will take on the San Antonio Spurs in a classic Western Conference matchup, while the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers travel west for an intriguing game against the Utah Jazz.
Closing out the night will be a strong game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Nov. 7
All times Eastern
- Dallas Mavericks at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker), NBATV
- Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker), NBATV
- Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Giannis vs. LeBron
Two of the Eastern Conference's best will meet in Cleveland on Tuesday night. The first time these two teams played this season, LeBron James and the Cavs spoiled the Bucks' home opener, and a brilliant performance by Giannis. The Greek Freak went for 34 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and three steals that night, but it wasn't enough, as the Cavs won, 116-97.
Tonight, Giannis and company will try to snap a three-game losing streak against the Cavs team that has lost five of its last six.
LeBron ties MJ
During the Cavs' matchup with the Bucks, LeBron will play in his 1,072nd regular-season game, matching Michael Jordan for games played. Thankfully, this fact will absolutely not spark any sort of argument of any kind on the internet or TV about which player is better.
-
-
-
-
