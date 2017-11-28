NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Love, Wade dominate Heat
Keep checking back for the latest updates on Tuesday's NBA games
It's a modest NBA slate on Tuesday with five games, but there are still plenty of stars in action. Let's get into it.
NBA Scores for Tuesday, Nov. 28
All times Eastern
- Cleveland Cavaliers 108, Miami Heat 97 (box score)
- Washington Wizards at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Utah Jazz, 10 p.m. (GameTracker), ESPN
- Milwaukee Bucks at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
LeBron, Wade, Love bury Heat early
The fact that Kevin Love scored 32 first-half points tells you all you need to know about this game. The Cavs dominated from the start and the game was never close as they beat the Miami Heat for their ninth consecutive victory. Love finished with 38, while LeBron James added 21 and Wade added 17 off the bench.
LeBron earns first career ejection
LeBron James had gone 1,081 games without ever being ejected. The impressive streak came to an end on Tuesday.
JR with the throwback jam
Because he shoots so many 3-pointers now, some people forget that JR Smith used to be in dunk contests. He reminded us on Tuesday.
Wiggins with the spin
Andrew Wiggins is still a young player, but he has already developed a signature move. He broke out his nasty spin move for the and-1 against the Wizards.
Quick hits
- The Clippers announced forward Blake Griffin could miss two months while recovering from a sprained MCL in his knee, which he suffered Monday night in a victory against the Lakers.
- Ex-NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on a felony robbery charge on Saturday. It's his fourth legal incident during the past five months.
- Cavs forward Kevin Love scored 32 points in the first half, tied for the most ever in a half against the Miami Heat.
Continue to check back throughout the night for the latest updates, scores and highlights.
