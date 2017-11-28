NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Love, Wade dominate Heat

It's a modest NBA slate on Tuesday with five games, but there are still plenty of stars in action. Let's get into it.

NBA Scores for Tuesday, Nov. 28

All times Eastern

LeBron, Wade, Love bury Heat early

The fact that Kevin Love scored 32 first-half points tells you all you need to know about this game. The Cavs dominated from the start and the game was never close as they beat the Miami Heat for their ninth consecutive victory. Love finished with 38, while LeBron James added 21 and Wade added 17 off the bench.

LeBron earns first career ejection

LeBron James had gone 1,081 games without ever being ejected. The impressive streak came to an end on Tuesday.

JR with the throwback jam

Because he shoots so many 3-pointers now, some people forget that JR Smith used to be in dunk contests. He reminded us on Tuesday.

Wiggins with the spin

Andrew Wiggins is still a young player, but he has already developed a signature move. He broke out his nasty spin move for the and-1 against the Wizards.

Quick hits

Continue to check back throughout the night for the latest updates, scores and highlights.