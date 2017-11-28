NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Wade face former team
It's a modest NBA slate on Tuesday with just five games, but there are still plenty of stars in action. Let's get into it.
NBA Scores for Tuesday, Nov. 28
All times Eastern
- Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker), NBATV
- Washington Wizards at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Utah Jazz, 10 p.m. (GameTracker), ESPN
- Milwaukee Bucks at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
LeBron, Wade face familiar foe
Don't be surprised if Dwyane Wade accidentally passes the ball to the wrong team on Tuesday -- after all, he spent 13 seasons with the Miami Heat. LeBron James only spent four years in South Beach, but he helped bring the franchise two of its three championships. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said it would be "like the Twilight Zone" seeing Wade in a Cavs uniform. Both teams come in riding win streaks, eight for the Cavs and three for the Heat, so it should be a great matchup.
Quick hits
- The Clippers announced forward Blake Griffin could miss two months while recovering from a sprained MCL in his knee, which he suffered in Monday's win over the Lakers.
- Ex-NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on a felony robbery charge on Saturday. It's his fourth legal incident over the past five months.
