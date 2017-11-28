NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Wade face former team

It's a modest NBA slate on Tuesday with just five games, but there are still plenty of stars in action. Let's get into it.

NBA Scores for Tuesday, Nov. 28

All times Eastern

LeBron, Wade face familiar foe

Don't be surprised if Dwyane Wade accidentally passes the ball to the wrong team on Tuesday -- after all, he spent 13 seasons with the Miami Heat. LeBron James only spent four years in South Beach, but he helped bring the franchise two of its three championships. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said it would be "like the Twilight Zone" seeing Wade in a Cavs uniform. Both teams come in riding win streaks, eight for the Cavs and three for the Heat, so it should be a great matchup.

Erik Spoelstra: Dwyane Wade 'like the Twilight Zone' in Cleveland Cavaliers colors. https://t.co/3exWJCZYjg. Heat looks ahead to Tuesday's reunion in Cleveland. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 27, 2017

Quick hits

