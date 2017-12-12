NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Lonzo, Lakers take on Knicks at MSG
Check in throughout the night for the latest news and highlights from NBA games
There are seven games on Tuesday's NBA slate, and we'll have all of the latest news, scores and highlights from all the night's action.
Let's get going.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Dec. 12
All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks, 7 p.m. (GameTracker), ESPN
- Denver Nuggets at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker), ESPN
- Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Lonzo's first game at MSG
There's a first time for everything as an NBA rookie, and Lonzo Ball will play in front of the Knicks' home crowd at Madison Square Garden for the first time on Tuesday. Ball will lead the Lakers against Kristaps Porzingis and the New York Knicks in a game that will be nationally televised on ESPN.
And-ones
- Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard will make his season debut for the Spurs tonight after missing the first 27 games of the season with a quad injury. Oh yeah, he also knows karate now.
- Thunder forward Paul George said he expects to be booed when he returns to Indianapolis to play his former Pacers on Wednesday.
