NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Red-hot Rockets face Thunder
Keep it right here for the latest scores, top plays and news from Tuesday's NBA games
There are eight games on the NBA schedule for Tuesday night, and there should be no shortage of drama with playoff races heating up. Here are all the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.
Enjoy.
NBA scores for Tuesday
All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers 128, Charlotte Hornets 114 (box score)
- Toronto Raptors 106, Atlanta Hawks 90 (box score)
- Miami Heat at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
- Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
Rockets go for 16 in a row
The Rockets are the hottest team in the NBA. Winners of 15 straight, they'll aim to extend that to 16 in a row against a good Oklahoma City defense. The star power alone makes this an interesting contest, but add in Houston's offense against a great defense like the Thunder and this one should be fun.
Embiid takes a step back
Joel Embiid made a step-back jumper against Dwight Howard and it was scary just how natural looking the shot was.
Simmons rises for one handed alley-oop
Ben Simmons got up for this alley-oop slam with an impressive one-handed dunk.
Howard makes 3-pointer
Dwight Howard made a 3-pointer, which was just as weird to see as it is to read.
And-Ones
- Courtney Lee will sit out Tuesday for personal reasons.
- Tyreke Evans will not play Wednesday due to a rib injury.
- Wesley Matthews is out Tuesday from a hip injury.
- Wayne Ellington will miss Tuesday's game with a thigh injury.
- Stanley Johnson didn't practice Tuesday due to back soreness.
