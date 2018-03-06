NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Red-hot Rockets face Thunder

There are eight games on the NBA schedule for Tuesday night, and there should be no shortage of drama with playoff races heating up. Here are all the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.

Enjoy.

NBA scores for Tuesday

All times Eastern

Rockets go for 16 in a row

The Rockets are the hottest team in the NBA. Winners of 15 straight, they'll aim to extend that to 16 in a row against a good Oklahoma City defense. The star power alone makes this an interesting contest, but add in Houston's offense against a great defense like the Thunder and this one should be fun.

Embiid takes a step back

Joel Embiid made a step-back jumper against Dwight Howard and it was scary just how natural looking the shot was.

Simmons rises for one handed alley-oop

Ben Simmons got up for this alley-oop slam with an impressive one-handed dunk.

Ben Simmons got 🆙 pic.twitter.com/6SVWk7g9qd — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 7, 2018

Howard makes 3-pointer

Dwight Howard made a 3-pointer, which was just as weird to see as it is to read.

Dwight for 3⃣ to beat the 🚨#HereTheyCome 71 | #BuzzCity 59 at half on NBALP pic.twitter.com/uauf3aYDiO — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2018

And-Ones