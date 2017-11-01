NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Thunder dominate Bucks

In a spooky Tuesday night of NBA games, featuring some big names, the games were certainly scary. The Pacers blew out the Kings and the Thunder kept the Bucks down all night long. The Nets had a close matchup with the Suns, but they weren't able to keep Devin Booker contained in a Phoenix win.

The PIstons will look to continue a successful west coast road trip against the Lakers.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Oct. 31

Indiana Pacers 101, Sacramento Kings 83 (Box Score)

Phoenix Suns 122, Brooklyn Nets 114 (Box Score)

Oklahoma City Thunder 110, Milwaukee Bucks 91 (Box Score)

Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Thunder terrify the Bucks for four quarters

Giannis Antetokounmpo just wasn't enough to take down the Thunder. He finished with 28 points, but not a single Bucks player finished with more than nine. The Thunder dominated from start to finish and Steven Adams in particular had a huge impact on both sides of the floor. A rough game for a young upcoming team.

Pacers offense spooks the Kings

The Pacers got off to a strong start and never looked back. From the very beginning, Indiana poured in buckets like they've been doing all season and the Kings just looked completely outmatched. This was a game where one team was a clearly established, better group than the one they were playing.

The Nets can't put down the zombie Suns

The Nets had plenty of chances to put away the Suns, but they were never able to do so. Devin Booker had 30, Mike James 24, T.J. Warren put in another 20 for good measure. Brooklyn fell apart in the fourth quarter and Phoenix pulled away. This is the Suns third win in four games since firing former head coach, Earl Watson and permanently benching Eric Bledsoe.