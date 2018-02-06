NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Warriors, Thunder meet again
We have all the scores, highlights and news from an NBA Tuesday
It's Tuesday night in the NBA, and folks, there aren't too many regular season nights with this many exciting matchups. We've got Raptors-Celtics, Wizards-Sixers and Warriors-Thunder. It should be a lot of fun.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Feb. 6
All times Eastern
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Thunder, Warriors prepare for another showdown
The Thunder and Warriors do not like each other. Not sure why, but it definitely doesn't have anything to do with Kevin Durant joining the Warriors. Anyway, they're set for another showdown Tuesday night in The Bay. The Thunder will be without Andre Roberson, of course, but it still should be an interesting matchup. The first time they met this season, the Thunder came away with a 17-point victory.
And-ones:
- Kyrie Irving (quad) is expected to return for the Celtics' matchup with the Raptors.
- The Suns have reportedly made Jared Dudley and Tyson Chandler available in trade talks.
- Lakers were fined $50K for Magic Johnson's comments about Giannis Antetokounmpo.
- Washington has reportedly made big man Marcin Gortat available in trade talks.
- Mavericks' Seth Curry will be out the remainder of the season after surgery on his leg.
- LeBron James will not waive his no-trade clause, and will finish the season with the Cavs.
- Willie Reed has been suspended for six games by the league due to a domestic violence incident.
