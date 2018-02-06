NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Westbrook, Thunder crush Warriors
We have all the scores, highlights and news from an NBA Tuesday
Tuesday night in the NBA was set up to be quite exciting, but a major injury took the life out of the party.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Feb. 6
- Magic 116, Cavaliers 98 (Box Score)
- Bucks 103, Knicks 89 (Box Score)
- Rockets 123, Nets 113 (Box Score)
- Raptors 111, Celtics 91 (Box Score)
- Hawks 108, Grizzlies 82 (Box Score)
- 76ers 115, Wizards 102 (Box Score)
- Lakers 112, Suns 93 (Box Score)
- Thunder 125, Warriors 105 (Box Score)
Westbrook and George lead Thunder to rout of Warriors
The Oklahoma City Thunder marched into Oracle Arena and walked out with a 20-point victory. They are only the second team (the Spurs, who else, were the other) to accomplish that feat since Steve Kerr took over as head coach of the Warriors. Russell Westbrook finished with 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, while Paul George added 38 points. Also, they each had their own highlight-reel dunk.
Cavs collapse vs. Magic
The Cavaliers had a huge lead against the Magic, but fell apart in the second half. They were outscored 65-31 in the final two quarters, and scored only nine points in the fourth. Jonathon Simmons poured in career-high 34 points to lead the Magic.
Porzingis tears ACL
Kristaps Porzingis suffered a torn ACL during the Knicks' loss to the Bucks. The star big man landed awkwardly after a dunk, and crumpled to the ground holding his left knee. He was soon helped off the floor and to the locker room. An MRI after the game revealed the injury.
Giannis jumps over THJ
OH MY GOD GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO LITERALLY JUMPED OVER TIM HARDAWAY JR. TO COMPLETE AN ALLEY-OOP.
Raptors crush Celtics
The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics met in a matchup of the top two teams in the East. And the Raptors made it clear they have intentions of taking that top spot from the Celtics. They dominated the game, winning 111-91 behind a huge night from the bench. The Raptors' reserves combined for 59 points on the night.
One of those reserves, Pascal Siakam, had perhaps the play of the night, as he rose up for the emphatic rejection.
Harden reaches 15,000 points, leads Rockets past Nets
James Harden reached an impressive milestone against the Nets. Driving to the basket for a little lefty floater, Harden reached 15,000 career points. He's now halfway to the exclusive 30,000-point club that LeBron James joined earlier this season.
He finished the game with 36 points, five assists and four rebounds, and the Rockets took care of business against the Nets for their fifth consecutive victory.
Ingram shines for Lakers
Brandon Ingram had quite the night as the Lakers picked up their third consecutive victory. The lanky forward finished with 26 points, five assists, four rebounds and one monster dunk.
Embiid leads Sixers past Wizards
Joel Embiid had a big night, finishing with 27 points and 12 rebounds, and the 76ers snapped the Wizards' five-game winning streak.
Ben Simmons, for his part, added 15 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Plus this nice dunk.
And-ones:
- The Suns have reportedly made Jared Dudley and Tyson Chandler available in trade talks.
- Lakers were fined $50K for Magic Johnson's comments about Giannis Antetokounmpo.
- Washington has reportedly made big man Marcin Gortat available in trade talks.
- Mavericks' Seth Curry will be out the remainder of the season after surgery on his leg.
- LeBron James will not waive his no-trade clause, and will finish the season with the Cavs.
- Willie Reed has been suspended for six games by the league due to a domestic violence incident.
