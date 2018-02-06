NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Westbrook, Thunder crush Warriors

Tuesday night in the NBA was set up to be quite exciting, but a major injury took the life out of the party.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Feb. 6

Westbrook and George lead Thunder to rout of Warriors

The Oklahoma City Thunder marched into Oracle Arena and walked out with a 20-point victory. They are only the second team (the Spurs, who else, were the other) to accomplish that feat since Steve Kerr took over as head coach of the Warriors. Russell Westbrook finished with 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, while Paul George added 38 points. Also, they each had their own highlight-reel dunk.

Cavs collapse vs. Magic

The Cavaliers had a huge lead against the Magic, but fell apart in the second half. They were outscored 65-31 in the final two quarters, and scored only nine points in the fourth. Jonathon Simmons poured in career-high 34 points to lead the Magic.

Jonathan Simmons scores a career-high 34 PTS to help lead the @OrlandoMagic to the come from behind victory!#PureMagic pic.twitter.com/QRbQrYS1hU — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2018

Porzingis tears ACL

Kristaps Porzingis suffered a torn ACL during the Knicks' loss to the Bucks. The star big man landed awkwardly after a dunk, and crumpled to the ground holding his left knee. He was soon helped off the floor and to the locker room. An MRI after the game revealed the injury.

Kristaps with the filthy dunk, lands and hurts his leg.



Had to be helped off the court. pic.twitter.com/rjBWCkgjQv — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) February 7, 2018

Giannis jumps over THJ

OH MY GOD GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO LITERALLY JUMPED OVER TIM HARDAWAY JR. TO COMPLETE AN ALLEY-OOP.

Raptors crush Celtics



The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics met in a matchup of the top two teams in the East. And the Raptors made it clear they have intentions of taking that top spot from the Celtics. They dominated the game, winning 111-91 behind a huge night from the bench. The Raptors' reserves combined for 59 points on the night.

One of those reserves, Pascal Siakam, had perhaps the play of the night, as he rose up for the emphatic rejection.

Harden reaches 15,000 points, leads Rockets past Nets



James Harden reached an impressive milestone against the Nets. Driving to the basket for a little lefty floater, Harden reached 15,000 career points. He's now halfway to the exclusive 30,000-point club that LeBron James joined earlier this season.

He finished the game with 36 points, five assists and four rebounds, and the Rockets took care of business against the Nets for their fifth consecutive victory.

#JamesHarden



- Posts 36 PTS, 5 AST ✔️

- Gets the road win ✔️

- Extends the @Rockets winning streak to five straight ✔️#Rockets pic.twitter.com/aCjMi4S8dP — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2018

Ingram shines for Lakers

Brandon Ingram had quite the night as the Lakers picked up their third consecutive victory. The lanky forward finished with 26 points, five assists, four rebounds and one monster dunk.

Embiid leads Sixers past Wizards

Joel Embiid had a big night, finishing with 27 points and 12 rebounds, and the 76ers snapped the Wizards' five-game winning streak.

Ben Simmons, for his part, added 15 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Plus this nice dunk.

And-ones:

