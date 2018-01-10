NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Westbrook, Thunder take on Blazers
Here are all the scores, highlights and updates from an NBA Tuesday
Only four games on the NBA slate this fine Tuesday, but that doesn't mean there won't be plenty of highlights. Check back throughout the night for the latest scores, top plays and news from around the league.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 9
All times Eastern
- Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBATV
- Orlando Magic at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Russ seeks third straight triple-double
Russell Westbrook is at it again. He's recorded a triple-double in each of his last two games, and has scored over 20 points in 13 consecutive games. He'll look to extend both streaks against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.
And-ones
- Kyle Lowry will miss the Raptors' game against the Heat on Tuesday after being diagnosed with a bruised tailbone following a hard fall during Monday's win over the Brooklyn Nets. Lowry is considered day-to-day.
- Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said he doesn't expect the Rockets "to do much" before the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
- In an article on The Guardian, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown spoke out about Donald Trump, racism in America and Colin Kaepernick's protests.
- LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball made their pro debuts in Lithuania on Tuesday and it was ... interesting.
