NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Westbrook, Thunder take on Blazers

Only four games on the NBA slate this fine Tuesday, but that doesn't mean there won't be plenty of highlights. Check back throughout the night for the latest scores, top plays and news from around the league.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 9

All times Eastern

Russ seeks third straight triple-double

Russell Westbrook is at it again. He's recorded a triple-double in each of his last two games, and has scored over 20 points in 13 consecutive games. He'll look to extend both streaks against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

And-ones