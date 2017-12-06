NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights: Westbrook's triple-double fuels Thunder

It's a small, three-game night in the NBA on Tuesday, but plenty of top teams and players will be in action. Keep checking back to follow the scores, highlights and updates as the night goes on.

Let's get into it.

NBA Scores for Tuesday, Dec. 5

All times Eastern

Russ triple-doubles in Thunder win

It didn't look good there for a while, but the Thunder overcame a 17-point deficit to take home a 100-94 victory against the Jazz. Russell Westbrook put up one of the best stat lines of the year with 34 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists.

The @OKCThunder outscore Utah 32-14 in 4th for 100-94 home victory! #ThunderUp



Westbrook finishes with 34 points, 14 assists & 13 boards

Steven Adams contributes 20 points, 9 boards



Donovan Mitchell leads @UtahJazz with 31p/5s/4a pic.twitter.com/qPydahTzIa — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2017

Russ explodes for the slam

A simple back-door cut is never simple when it's Russell Westbrook on the receiving end. The MVP threw it down hard against the Jazz.

Jackson drops Poeltl

Jakob Poeltl did a good job staying with rookie Josh Jackson ... just not quite long enough. Jackson hit him with a move, and Poeltl hit the floor.

Ibaka says no, Dikembe approves

Serge Ibaka must have known Dikembe Mutombo was in attendance in Toronto. After blocking Alex Len, he gave the signature finger wag, much to Mutombo's delight.

Quick hits