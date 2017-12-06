NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights: Westbrook's triple-double fuels Thunder
It's a small, three-game night in the NBA on Tuesday, but plenty of top teams and players will be in action. Keep checking back to follow the scores, highlights and updates as the night goes on.
Let's get into it.
NBA Scores for Tuesday, Dec. 5
All times Eastern
- Toronto Raptors 126, Phoenix Suns 113 (box score), NBATV
- Oklahoma City Thunder 100, Utah Jazz 94 (box score)
- Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Russ triple-doubles in Thunder win
It didn't look good there for a while, but the Thunder overcame a 17-point deficit to take home a 100-94 victory against the Jazz. Russell Westbrook put up one of the best stat lines of the year with 34 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists.
Russ explodes for the slam
A simple back-door cut is never simple when it's Russell Westbrook on the receiving end. The MVP threw it down hard against the Jazz.
Jackson drops Poeltl
Jakob Poeltl did a good job staying with rookie Josh Jackson ... just not quite long enough. Jackson hit him with a move, and Poeltl hit the floor.
Ibaka says no, Dikembe approves
Serge Ibaka must have known Dikembe Mutombo was in attendance in Toronto. After blocking Alex Len, he gave the signature finger wag, much to Mutombo's delight.
Quick hits
- An MRI on the right ankle of Warriors guard Stephen Curry revealed no structural damage, but it still has significant swelling. He'll be re-evaluated in two weeks.
- Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. will miss at least more two weeks while dealing with a stress injury in his left leg.
- LeBron James' tweet calling President Trump a "bum" is officially the most retweeted athlete post of 2017.
- According to a report from USA Today's Sam Amick, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers is expected to keep his job for the remainder of the season.
-
