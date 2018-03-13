NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights: Wizards, Wolves face off in pivotal game

With a whopping 11 games on Tuesday's schedule, this will be one of the busiest nights of the NBA season. And with how closely contested the playoff races are in each conference, there will be plenty on the line when 22 of the league's 30 teams take the floor this evening.

Two important early games -- Pacers vs. Sixers and Timberwolves vs. Wizards -- will get things started, and we'll close out the night with a Nuggets-Lakers matchup that should be quite entertaining. Along the way, there will also be an important matchup in the tanking race, with the Mavericks taking on the Knicks. New York is on a seven-game losing streak, and really can't afford to win too many more games.

Scores for Tuesday, March 13

All times Eastern

Wizards host Wolves in game with big playoff implications

The Wizards and Timberwolves play in difference conferences, but this game still has big playoff implications. Each team is locked in a closely contested fight for playoff seeding. Currently in fifth, the Wizards are all but a lock to make the playoffs, but their seed is very much up in the air, and there's still a strong possibility they could get all the way up to third, as they're just one game back of the Pacers, who currently hold that spot. As for the sixth-seeded Wolves, their position is a bit more precarious. They're just 1 1/2 games up on the 10th-seeded Spurs, and need every win they can get down the stretch.

And-ones: