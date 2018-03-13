NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights: Wizards, Wolves face off in pivotal game
We've got all the news, notes, scores and highlights from Tuesday in the NBA
With a whopping 11 games on Tuesday's schedule, this will be one of the busiest nights of the NBA season. And with how closely contested the playoff races are in each conference, there will be plenty on the line when 22 of the league's 30 teams take the floor this evening.
Two important early games -- Pacers vs. Sixers and Timberwolves vs. Wizards -- will get things started, and we'll close out the night with a Nuggets-Lakers matchup that should be quite entertaining. Along the way, there will also be an important matchup in the tanking race, with the Mavericks taking on the Knicks. New York is on a seven-game losing streak, and really can't afford to win too many more games.
Scores for Tuesday, March 13
All times Eastern
- Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
- Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- LA Clippers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
Wizards host Wolves in game with big playoff implications
The Wizards and Timberwolves play in difference conferences, but this game still has big playoff implications. Each team is locked in a closely contested fight for playoff seeding. Currently in fifth, the Wizards are all but a lock to make the playoffs, but their seed is very much up in the air, and there's still a strong possibility they could get all the way up to third, as they're just one game back of the Pacers, who currently hold that spot. As for the sixth-seeded Wolves, their position is a bit more precarious. They're just 1 1/2 games up on the 10th-seeded Spurs, and need every win they can get down the stretch.
And-ones:
- Kawhi Leonard (quad) will not make his return to the Spurs lineup Thursday night, after all.
- The Celtics are unsure if Marcus Smart (thumb) will play again this season.
- Aaron Gordon (concussion) will not be available for the Magic on Tuesday night vs. the Spurs.
-
Celtics injuries piling up at worst time
This is all coming at the worst possible time for Boston
-
Drafting top young stars under 25
Four big men get taken early in this draft featuring only players aged 25 and younger
-
Leonard won't return Thursday for Spurs
Leonard was reportedly targeting the date for his first game since Jan. 13
-
Report: Smart's season in doubt?
The Celtics are still awaiting a second opinion on Smart's torn tendon in his right thumb
-
Dubs cancel practice after Curry b-day
Curry celebrated his birthday on Monday night in style with his team, E-40 ... and a yacht
-
Popovich, Leonard to meet Tuesday
Popovich and Kawhi will meet Tuesday to see how the star is feeling before Thursday's potential...