NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights: Curry leads Warriors to OT win over Lakers
Ben Simmons and Aaron Gordon had big nights, and you'll be surprised which Pelican got himself ejected
Welcome back to another exciting night of hoops in the association. With 10 games on the docket, there figures to be plenty of FANtastic moments.
Let's get into it.
NBA Scores for Wednesday, Nov. 29
- Philadelphia 76ers 118, Washington Wizards 113 (box score)
- Orlando Magic 121, Oklahoma City Thunder 108 (box score)
- Detroit PIstons 131, Phoenix Suns 107 (box score)
- Toronto Raptors 126, Charlotte Hornets 113 (box score)
- New York Knicks 115, Miami Heat 86 (box score)
- Houston Rockets 118, Indiana Pacers 97 (box score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 120, New Orleans Pelicans 102 (box score)
- San Antonio Spurs 104, Memphis Grizzlies 95 (box score)
- Brooklyn Nets 109, Dallas Mavericks 104 (box score)
- Golden State Warriors 127, Los Angeles Lakers 123 [OT] (box score)
Curry takes over in OT to beat Lakers
Steph Curry had a rough first four quarters, but luckily for the Warriors they made it to overtime. Curry scored 13 of his 28 points in overtime to help Golden State escape with a narrow victory in L.A.
Gordon drops 40 on Thunder
Aaron Gordon was in control from the start -- he scored 40 points and pulled down a season-high 15 rebounds as the Magic handed the Thunder their third consecutive loss.
Elfrid drops Russ (maybe)
People will "ooh" and "aah" over what appears to be Elfrid Payton bringing Russell Westbrook to the floor with a nasty crossover. But upon further inspection it looks like Russ tripped on the foot of teammate Steven Adams.
Russ gets revenge
Well, we know what happens when Russ gets angry.
Big Ben with a big night
Rookie of the Year favorite Ben Simmons had the best game of his young career in the Sixers' victory against the Wizards. The 6-10 point guard put up career highs in points (31) and rebounds (18).
THJ with the shot and shimmy
Which part of Tim Hardaway Jr.'s buzzer beater was better? The shot or the shimmy? You be the judge.
Davis ejected, Boogie plays peacemaker
Well here's a role reversal. Pelicans forward Anthony Davis earned his first career ejection, and technical foul aficionado DeMarcus Cousins actually stepped in to calm his teammate down.
Quick hits
- Grizzlies center Marc Gasol insists that he played no part in getting former Memphis head coach David Fizdale fired, saying that he was "a little bit shocked" at the news.
WATCH: Drake interviewed Kyle Lowry
His sideline reporting needs a bit of work
NBA 2K patch fails to fix M.J. tongue
We're waiting for a patch to fix the patch to fix M.J.'s tongue
Porzingis sprains ankle, X-rays negative
The 7-foot-3 forward rolled his ankle after being stepped on by Miami's Justise Winslow
Bulls' Mirotic accepts Portis' apology
Mirotic hadn't spoken publicly since the incident, and still hasn't talked to Portis
