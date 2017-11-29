NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights: Curry leads Warriors to OT win over Lakers

Welcome back to another exciting night of hoops in the association. With 10 games on the docket, there figures to be plenty of FANtastic moments.

Let's get into it.

NBA Scores for Wednesday, Nov. 29

Curry takes over in OT to beat Lakers

Steph Curry had a rough first four quarters, but luckily for the Warriors they made it to overtime. Curry scored 13 of his 28 points in overtime to help Golden State escape with a narrow victory in L.A.

Gordon drops 40 on Thunder

Aaron Gordon was in control from the start -- he scored 40 points and pulled down a season-high 15 rebounds as the Magic handed the Thunder their third consecutive loss.

Aaron Gordon scores 40 PTS & grabs 15 REBS in the @OrlandoMagic home win! #PureMagic pic.twitter.com/iuT3IGB6Lb — NBA (@NBA) November 30, 2017

Elfrid drops Russ (maybe)

People will "ooh" and "aah" over what appears to be Elfrid Payton bringing Russell Westbrook to the floor with a nasty crossover. But upon further inspection it looks like Russ tripped on the foot of teammate Steven Adams.

Russ gets revenge

Well, we know what happens when Russ gets angry.

Big Ben with a big night

Rookie of the Year favorite Ben Simmons had the best game of his young career in the Sixers' victory against the Wizards. The 6-10 point guard put up career highs in points (31) and rebounds (18).

Ben Simmons​ goes for a career-high 31 PTS & a career-high 18 REBS in the @sixers​ victory! #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/Db6qLMmjo2 — NBA (@NBA) November 30, 2017

THJ with the shot and shimmy

Which part of Tim Hardaway Jr.'s buzzer beater was better? The shot or the shimmy? You be the judge.

Davis ejected, Boogie plays peacemaker

Well here's a role reversal. Pelicans forward Anthony Davis earned his first career ejection, and technical foul aficionado DeMarcus Cousins actually stepped in to calm his teammate down.

Quick hits