NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights: Curry's 3-pointer wins game for Warriors
Plus, Boston wins its rematch with Cleveland, and Terrance Ferguson lights up the Lakers
It wass a jam-packed 12-game Wednesday in the NBA, with some of the league's top teams in action.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 3
All times Eastern
- Houston Rockets 116, Orlando Magic 98 (Box Score)
- Washington Wizards 121, New York Knicks 103 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 112, San Antonio Spurs 106 (Box Score)
- Brooklyn Nets 98, Minnesota Timberwolves 97 (Box Score)
- Miami Heat 111, Detroit Pistons 104 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 122, Indiana Pacers 101 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics 102, Cleveland Cavaliers 88 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 124, Chicago Bulls 115 (Box Score)
- Golden State Warriors 125, Dallas Mavericks 122 (Box Score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 108, Utah Jazz 98 (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets 134, Phoenix Suns 111 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 133, Los Angeles Lakers 96 (Box Score)
Curry hits game-winning 3-pointer
The Warriors sure are glad to have Steph Curry back in the lineup. He showed why when he calmly pulled up for this winner against the Mavericks.
Celtics blow out Cavs
What was supposed to be a marquee matchup between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference turned out to be ... well, not that exciting. The Celtics were in control for most of the game and won by 14. Six players scored in double-figures for Boston, led by Terry Rozier's 20 points.
Terrance Ferguson, the one-man show
Garbage time isn't garbage time when you've got a guy out there doing what Thunder rookie Terrance Ferguson did late Wednesday. He captivated the Staples Center crowd late with six 3-pointers and two spectacular dunks.
I.T. gets standing-O
Isaiah Thomas didn't play Wednesday, but that didn't stop Celtics fans from showing their appreciation for their former point guard.
Yeah, you've got to guard him out there
Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. thought he was playing defense against a regular human. Nah, that's Steph Curry, bro.
D-S-J can F-L-Y
Not to be outdone by Curry, Dennis Smith Jr. got the Warriors back later in the game with this vicious slam in traffic.
Dinwiddie hits the winner
If you got extra points for degree of difficulty, Spencer Dinwiddie would have gotten them for this shot. Turns out two points were enough; the shot gave the Nets a one-point victory.
Nene with the poster
Nene might be 35 years old, but that doesn't mean he can't still put you on poster.
Oubre cleans up the mess
Every team needs a garbage man -- someone to do the dirty work. Kelly Oubre did it for the Wizards in style on this play.
Saric gets fancy
Dario Saric got creative and somehow delivered the ball to Amri Johnson for a layup.
Bledsoe skies for the oop
Yeah, that's the Bucks' point guard going WAY UP to finish the beautiful lob from Malcolm Brogdon.
And-ones
- The Cavs reportedly tried to trade Kyrie Irving before he asked out of Cleveland.
- Paul George says he has "no regrets at all" about telling the Pacers he wanted to join the Lakers.
- LeBron James reportedly refused to give the Cavs a commitment beyond this season when he was approached over the summer.
