NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights: Durant's triple-double leads Warriors to win

There are 10 games on the NBA slate for Wednesday night. Keep checking back for the latest scores, highlights and updates from all the action.

Here we go.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Dec. 6

All times Eastern

Durant gets triple-double without Curry

Needless to say, Kevin Durant was up for the challenge of taking on the primary scoring load with Stephen Curry out of the Warriors' lineup. K.D. put up 35 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as Golden State improved to 5-0 on its road trip.

Kevin Durant has posted his ninth career triple-double (first this season & second in his Warriors career) with 31 points, 10 rebounds & 10 assists. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 7, 2017

LeBron is clutch in Cavs' 13th straight win

The Cavaliers have nothing to fear as long as LeBron James is on the court. James hit a huge step-back 3-pointer to bury the Kings late and extend Cleveland's winning streak to 13 games, tying a franchise record. James narrowly missed a triple-double with 32 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

13. STRAIGHT. WINS.



We've officially tied our franchise record for consecutive victories.#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/t39We3IBiF — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 7, 2017

Boogie goes to work

DeMarcus Cousins was not playing around on Wednesday night. Boogie put up 40 points, 22 rebounds and four blocks with Anthony Davis out of the lineup in the Pelicans' win over the Denver Nuggets.

DeMarcus Cousins is the first player with at least 40 points, 22 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 blocks since Patrick Ewing (1/7/90) and just the 5th player since 1963, joining Ewing, Hakeem Olajuwon (1989), Joe Barry Carroll (1987) and Bob Lanier (1974). — Pelicans PR (@PelicansPR) December 7, 2017

DJ dunking everything

When you've got DeAndre Jordan hovering around the rim, all you need to do is throw it up. He'll take care of the rest.

DeAndre Jordan is active around the rim! #ItTakesEverything



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/d6qFZjB6tg — NBA (@NBA) December 7, 2017

LeBron with the wraparound

if there's one thing we know, it's that LeBron James can pass. Here's Exhibit A.

LeBron throws the wraparound pass to Kevin Love! #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/ZRhFgQ1Olv — NBA (@NBA) December 7, 2017

Porzingis goes into the spin cycle

A 7-foot-3 forward isn't supposed to move like this. Kristaps Porzingis used the spin move and finished with a left-handed dunk.

Kyrie welcomes Smith to the NBA

Dennis Smith Jr., meet Kyrie Irving. He's pretty good.

Kyrie puts the defense on ⛸ pic.twitter.com/IyOKbvR1vC — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 7, 2017

Oladipo hits the winner

Victor Oladipo is having an All-Star caliber season for the Pacers, and winners like this will only boost his case.

The steal & the game-winner! 👌@VicOladipo & the @Pacers overcome a 17-point deficit to beat the Bulls, 98-96. pic.twitter.com/UFMutqIPHr — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 7, 2017

Quick hits