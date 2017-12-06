NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights: Durant's triple-double leads Warriors to win
We have the latest news, scores and highlights from Wednesday's NBA games
There are 10 games on the NBA slate for Wednesday night. Keep checking back for the latest scores, highlights and updates from all the action.
Here we go.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Dec. 6
All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic 110, Atlanta Hawks 106, OT (box score)
- Indiana Pacers 98, Chicago Bulls 96 (box score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 101, Sacramento Kings 95 (box score)
- New York Knicks 99, Memphis Grizzlies 88 (box score)
- Boston Celtics 97, Dallas Mavericks 90 (box score)
- Golden State Warriors 101, Charlotte Hornets 87 (box score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 104, Detroit Pistons 100 (box score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 123, Denver Nuggets 114 (box score)
- San Antonio Spurs 117, Miami Heat 105 (box score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Durant gets triple-double without Curry
Needless to say, Kevin Durant was up for the challenge of taking on the primary scoring load with Stephen Curry out of the Warriors' lineup. K.D. put up 35 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as Golden State improved to 5-0 on its road trip.
LeBron is clutch in Cavs' 13th straight win
The Cavaliers have nothing to fear as long as LeBron James is on the court. James hit a huge step-back 3-pointer to bury the Kings late and extend Cleveland's winning streak to 13 games, tying a franchise record. James narrowly missed a triple-double with 32 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.
Boogie goes to work
DeMarcus Cousins was not playing around on Wednesday night. Boogie put up 40 points, 22 rebounds and four blocks with Anthony Davis out of the lineup in the Pelicans' win over the Denver Nuggets.
DJ dunking everything
When you've got DeAndre Jordan hovering around the rim, all you need to do is throw it up. He'll take care of the rest.
LeBron with the wraparound
if there's one thing we know, it's that LeBron James can pass. Here's Exhibit A.
Porzingis goes into the spin cycle
A 7-foot-3 forward isn't supposed to move like this. Kristaps Porzingis used the spin move and finished with a left-handed dunk.
Kyrie welcomes Smith to the NBA
Dennis Smith Jr., meet Kyrie Irving. He's pretty good.
Oladipo hits the winner
Victor Oladipo is having an All-Star caliber season for the Pacers, and winners like this will only boost his case.
Quick hits
- Warriors forward Draymond Green (sore right shoulder) is out for Wednesday's game against Charlotte.
- Mavericks big man Nerlens Noel will undergo surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. He is expected to be sidelined "several weeks," coach Rick Carlisle told the media on Wednesday.
- Suns guard Devin Booker will miss two-to-three weeks while he recovers from a groin strain he suffered Tuesday night.
- Knicks owner James Dolan and Bucks owner Marc Lasry were named as defendants in a sexual harrassment lawsuit against movie producer Harvey Weinstein.
- Grizzlies center Marc Gasol was fined $15,000 for using inappropriate language during a live TV interview Monday.
- Powerful NBA agent Andy Miller has "relinquished his NBPA agent certification" months after having his laptop seized during an FBI probe.
-
