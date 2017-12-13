NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights: George booed mercilessly in return to Indy
We have all the latest scores, highlights and news from Wednesday's NBA games
It's a busy nine-game slate on this NBA Wednesday. Be sure to check back throughout the night for the latest scores, news and highlights.
Here we go.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Dec. 13
All times Eastern
- Memphis Grizzlies at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Toronto Raptors at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
George booed in return to Indy
Thunder forward Paul George said he expected boos in his first game in Indiana since the Pacers traded him this past offseason. Well, he was right. Not only was George booed during pregame introductions, he was also booed every single time touched the ball early on.
Welcome back, John Wall
The Wizards were happy to have their point guard back for the first time in eight games, and Wall wasted no time giving us a highlight.
Jaylen Brown, cleared for takeoff
There's not much you can do when a guy takes off from outside the key, other than tip your cap and get out of the way.
Steven the dunking machine
It's safe to say that Thunder center Steven Adams took some high-percentage shots in the first half against the Pacers. He threw down five dunks in the first 24 minutes.
Hayward out of walking boot
Less than two months after suffering a horrific season-ending ankle injury, Celtics forward Gordon Hawyward is walking around without a supportive boot.
And-ones
- The Indiana Pacers have reportedly been selected to host the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.
- Grizzlies center Marc Gasol said he is open to a trade, but said that he will not request one.
-
Cavs' Thomas doing good in Cleveland
Thomas spent a day with a 10-year-old girl whose family is also new to Cleveland
-
Barkley says LaVar is a bad father
Barkley did not hold back with his opinion of the Big Baller Brand patriarch
-
LaVar: Ball boys in a 'great situation'
LaVar Ball also made it clear he thinks his sons are being placed in 'a great situation'
-
George trade rumors starting to swirl?
The Thunder are just 12-14 on the season, despite the addition of Paul George and Carmelo...
-
LeBron and Wade have played 1-on-1 once
The then-Heat teammates squared off during the 2011 ECF, but Erik Spoelstra put a stop to the...
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 13: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
Add a Comment