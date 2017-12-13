NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights: George booed mercilessly in return to Indy

It's a busy nine-game slate on this NBA Wednesday. Be sure to check back throughout the night for the latest scores, news and highlights.

Here we go.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Dec. 13

All times Eastern

Memphis Grizzlies at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)



Los Angeles Clippers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)



Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)



Portland Trail Blazers at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)



Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)



Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)



Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)



Toronto Raptors at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)



Charlotte Hornets at Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker)



George booed in return to Indy

Thunder forward Paul George said he expected boos in his first game in Indiana since the Pacers traded him this past offseason. Well, he was right. Not only was George booed during pregame introductions, he was also booed every single time touched the ball early on.

Indiana is letting PG hear it. 🔊🆙 pic.twitter.com/5fh34jjiJc — ESPN (@espn) December 14, 2017

Welcome back, John Wall

The Wizards were happy to have their point guard back for the first time in eight games, and Wall wasted no time giving us a highlight.

Jaylen Brown, cleared for takeoff

There's not much you can do when a guy takes off from outside the key, other than tip your cap and get out of the way.

Steven the dunking machine

It's safe to say that Thunder center Steven Adams took some high-percentage shots in the first half against the Pacers. He threw down five dunks in the first 24 minutes.

Steven Adams finishes with 5 first half dunks to lead @okcthunder on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/kWMR50QUCf — NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2017

Hayward out of walking boot

Less than two months after suffering a horrific season-ending ankle injury, Celtics forward Gordon Hawyward is walking around without a supportive boot.

Look who's out of the boot 👀🙌 pic.twitter.com/3RN5EOOJ0c — Celtics on NBCSB (@NBCSCeltics) December 13, 2017

And-ones