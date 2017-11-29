NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights: Gordon scores 40 as Magic beat Thunder

Welcome back to another exciting night of hoops in the association. With 10 games on the docket, there figures to be plenty of FANtastic moments.

NBA Scores for Wednesday, Nov. 29

Curry, Lonzo to meet for first time

NBA fans have been looking forward to this game since LaVar Ball proclaimed in February that his son Lonzo, still a UCLA freshman at the time, was better than two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry. Through his first month and a half of NBA action, Lonzo has proven his father to be quite wrong, but we'll get to see the two point guards go head to head for the first time. Curry sat out the Warriors' loss to the Kings on Monday, but is listed as probable for Wednesday night.

Injury update for tonight's game at the Lakers: Stephen Curry (right hand contusion) & Kevin Durant (sprained left ankle) are probable. David West (left lateral knee soreness) is out. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 29, 2017

Gordon drops 40 on Thunder

Aaron Gordon was in control from the start -- he scored 40 points and pulled down a season-high 15 rebounds as the Magic handed the Thunder their third straight loss.

Elfrid drops Russ (maybe)

People will "ooh" and "aah" over what appears to be Elfrid Payton bringing Russell Westbrook to the floor with a nasty crossover. But upon further inspection it looks like Russ tripped on the foot of teammate Steven Adams.

Russ gets revenge

Well, we know what happens when Russ gets angry.

THJ with the shot and shimmy

Which part of Tim Hardaway Jr.'s buzzer-beater was better? The shot or the shimmy? You be the judge.

Quick hits

