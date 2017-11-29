NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights: Gordon scores 40 as Magic beat Thunder
NBA Scores for Wednesday, Nov. 29
All times Eastern
- Washington Wizards at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic 121, Oklahoma City Thunder 108 (box score)
- Detroit PIstons 131, Phoenix Suns 107 (box score)
- Toronto Raptors 126, Charlotte Hornets 113 (box score)
- New York Knicks 115, Miami Heat 86 (box score)
- Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Curry, Lonzo to meet for first time
NBA fans have been looking forward to this game since LaVar Ball proclaimed in February that his son Lonzo, still a UCLA freshman at the time, was better than two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry. Through his first month and a half of NBA action, Lonzo has proven his father to be quite wrong, but we'll get to see the two point guards go head to head for the first time. Curry sat out the Warriors' loss to the Kings on Monday, but is listed as probable for Wednesday night.
Gordon drops 40 on Thunder
Aaron Gordon was in control from the start -- he scored 40 points and pulled down a season-high 15 rebounds as the Magic handed the Thunder their third straight loss.
Elfrid drops Russ (maybe)
People will "ooh" and "aah" over what appears to be Elfrid Payton bringing Russell Westbrook to the floor with a nasty crossover. But upon further inspection it looks like Russ tripped on the foot of teammate Steven Adams.
Russ gets revenge
Well, we know what happens when Russ gets angry.
THJ with the shot and shimmy
Which part of Tim Hardaway Jr.'s buzzer-beater was better? The shot or the shimmy? You be the judge.
Quick hits
- Grizzlies center Marc Gasol insists that he played no part in getting former Memphis head coach David Fizdale fired, saying that he was "a little bit shocked" at the news.
