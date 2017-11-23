NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights: Kevin Durant returns again to OKC

It's a big pre-Thanksgiving night. This NBA Wednesday features 14 games with too much action to watch all at once. Make sure to have an extra tab or column open for League Pass Alerts, because that will be beneficial to following the association tonight.

NBA Scores for Wednesday, Nov. 22

All times Eastern

Kevin Durant goes back to Oklahoma City

The arena will be nowhere near as hostile as it was when Durant and the Warriors visited last season, but it still should be interesting to see what goes on when KD goes back to his old stomping grounds. There were some doubts leading up to the game about whether or not he would actually play due to an ankle sprain, but it appears he is good to go.

Patrick Beverley out for the season

The Clippers learned on Wednesday that point guard Patrick Beverley will be out for the season after undergoing knee surgery. This is another tough blow for a Clippers team that is already dealing with injuries to Milos Teodosic and Danilo Gallinari, and is in the midst of a nine-game losing streak.

