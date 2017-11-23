NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights: Kevin Durant returns again to OKC
It's a big pre-Thanksgiving night. This NBA Wednesday features 14 games with too much action to watch all at once. Make sure to have an extra tab or column open for League Pass Alerts, because that will be beneficial to following the association tonight.
NBA Scores for Wednesday, Nov. 22
All times Eastern
- Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- LA Clippers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Kevin Durant goes back to Oklahoma City
The arena will be nowhere near as hostile as it was when Durant and the Warriors visited last season, but it still should be interesting to see what goes on when KD goes back to his old stomping grounds. There were some doubts leading up to the game about whether or not he would actually play due to an ankle sprain, but it appears he is good to go.
Patrick Beverley out for the season
The Clippers learned on Wednesday that point guard Patrick Beverley will be out for the season after undergoing knee surgery. This is another tough blow for a Clippers team that is already dealing with injuries to Milos Teodosic and Danilo Gallinari, and is in the midst of a nine-game losing streak.
Quick hits
- The Rockets will be without Eric Gordon and Ryan Anderson against the Nuggets. Gordon is dealing with a sore calf, and Anderson is ill.
- Damian Lillard will play against the 76ers. The Trail Blazers' star point guard had been dealing with an ankle injury.
