NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights: LeBron beats Wolves with OT buzzer beater

There are six games on the slate for Wednesday as the NBA world awaits Thursday's trade deadline. Let's hope nobody gets traded mid-game.

We have all the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's games.

NBA games for Wednesday, Feb. 7

All times Eastern

Detroit Pistons 115, Brooklyn Nets 106 (Box Score)



Houston Rockets 109, Miami Heat 101 (Box Score)



Utah Jazz 92, Memphis Grizzlies 88 (Box Score)



Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans -- Postponed



Cleveland Cavaliers 140, Minnesota Timberwolves 138 [OT] (Box Score)



San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN



LeBron channels Laettner with winning shot

What. A. Game. The Cavaliers and Timberwolves set an NBA record for the most combined 3-pointers (40!), and LeBron James finished it off in overtime with a buzzer-beating fadeaway from the free-throw line. James finished with a triple-double of 37 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds to give the slumping Cavs a break from the gloom.

A WINE & GOLD WALKOFF WINNER pic.twitter.com/WjzmLrBTsl — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 8, 2018

LeBron with the fake and the slam

It looks like LeBron came to play on Wednesday, looking off the defender and throwing down a vicious dunk.

Basketball rainout?

Well here's something you don't see every day. The Pacers-Pelicans game in New Orleans was postponed due to a leak in the roof.

Pelicans and Pacers game currently delayed by a roof leak ☔️



(via @PelicansNBA) pic.twitter.com/XeqSrnXS1x — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 8, 2018

Dragic with the no-look

Goran Dragic has eyes in the back of his head. Need proof? Just take a look.





And-ones: