NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights: Lonzo, Lakers welcome Curry, Warriors
Keep it right here for all you news, notes, scores, and highlights across the Association
Welcome back to another exciting night of hoops in the association. With 10 games on the docket, there figures to be plenty of FANtastic moments.
Let's get into it.
NBA Scores for Wednesday, Nov. 29
All times Eastern
- Washington Wizards at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Detroit PIstons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Curry, Lonzo to meet for first time
NBA fans have been looking forward to this game since LaVar Ball proclaimed in February that his son Lonzo, still a UCLA freshman at the time, was better than two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry. Through his first month and a half of NBA action, Lonzo has proven his father to be quite wrong, but we'll get to see the two point guards go head to head for the first time. Curry sat out the Warriors' loss to the Kings on Monday, but is listed as probable for Wednesday night.
Quick hits
- Grizzlies center Marc Gasol insists that he played no part in getting former Memphis head coach David Fizdale fired, saying that he was "a little bit shocked" at the news.
Continue to check back throughout the night for the latest scores, updates and highlights.
-
Bulls' Mirotic accepts Portis' apology
Mirotic hadn't spoken publicly since the incident, and still hasn't talked to Portis
-
How to watch 76ers vs. Celtics on fuboTV
There will be plenty of young talent on the floor when these two Eastern Conference rivals...
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 29: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Rivers not interested in rebuild talk
Devastated by injuries, including a recent MCL sprain for Blake Griffin, L.A. is just 8-11...
-
Warriors vs. Lakers odds, expert picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Lakers vs. Warriors 10,000 times
-
Steph Curry gives Lonzo Ball advice
Curry also knows what it is like to have a famous father, as Dell Curry played in the NBA for...
Add a Comment