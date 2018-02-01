NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights: McCollum scores 50 points in 29 minutes
We have all the latest scores, highlights and updates from Wednesday's NBA games
It was an eight-game slate for the NBA on Wednesday, with plenty of top teams and All-Stars in action. We've got all the scores, highlights and news from the night's games.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 31
- Indiana Pacers 105, Memphis Grizzlies 101 (Box score)
- Orlando Magic 127, Los Angeles Lakers 105 (Box score)
- Brooklyn Nets 116, Philadelphia 76ers 108 (Box score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 91, Miami Heat 89 (Box score)
- Charlotte Hornets 123, Atlanta Hawks 110 (Box score)
- Boston Celtics 103, New York Knicks 73 (Box score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 124, Chicago Bulls 108 (Box Score)
- Phoenix Suns 102, Dallas Mavericks 88 (Box Score)
McCollum scores 50 in three quarters
Scoring 50 points in 29 minutes is no easy task, but it helps when you score a Blazers franchise-record 28 in the first quarter alone. CJ McCollum had himself a night, setting a new career high and becoming only the second player in the shot-clock era with 50 or more points in 30 or fewer minutes.
Cavs beat Heat in ugly game
Hey, you have to win the ugly ones as well. The Cavs and Heat combined to shoot 9 for 54 from 3-point range, but the game at least had an exciting finish. Miami's James Johnson took a rebound the length of the floor as the seconds ticked away, but he was unable to get a shot off before the final buzzer. LeBron James had a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds to go with five assists, but also had seven turnovers and shot 8 for 21 from the field.
Superman is in the building
Dwight Howard paid no attention to Mike Muscala trying to protect the rim. In fact, Dwight almost put him through the rim with the ball. Sheesh.
Jaylen posterizes the unicorn
Oh my, Jaylen Brown. Give Kristaps Porzingis credit for trying to block the dunk, but wow.
Too easy for Ben Simmons
When you're a 6-foot-10 point guard, you're going to create some mismatches. Ben Simmons took advantage of this one.
He demonstrated it once again later in the game with a baseline slam.
Howdid you do that, Julius?
Talk about some serious strength. Still not sure how Julius Randle got this one to fall.
Collins skies for the slam
Hawks rookie John Collins went WAY up to throw down this alley-oop.
And-ones:
- Former NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife were killed in a car crash early Wednesday morning.
- With Kyrie Irving out against the Knicks, Terry Rozier got his first career start for the Celtics.
- As trade talks intensify, the Bulls will not play Nikola Mirotic for the near future.
- Jae Crowder moved into the Cavs' starting lineup for the injured Kevin Love on Wednesday.
- Blake Griffin offered his reaction to the trade that sent him from Los Angeles to Detroit, saying, "Shocked is a good way to put it."
- The 76ers are reportedly showing interest in trading for Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans.
-
Canaan suffers horrific leg injury
Canaan was diagnosed with a left ankle fracture after being taken off the floor on a stret...
-
Report: Celtics a suitor for Monroe
Monroe has reportedly reached a buyout agreement with the Suns
-
Griffin 'shocked' at Pistons trade
Griffin said he found out about the trade pretty much when the rest of us did
-
Report: Clips offered Griffin for George
Los Angeles apparently contacted the Thunder about sending Griffin back to his hometown
-
Suns vs. Mavericks odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein is hitting almost 70 percent of his ATS picks when the Mavs and Suns are i...
-
Knicks vs. Celtics odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Boston basketball and just locked in a pick...
Add a Comment