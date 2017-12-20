NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, news: Rockets aim for 15 wins in a row
It's a heavy slate of games on this NBA Wednesday
There's a heavy slate of games on this Wednesday night. Let's get to it.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Dec. 20
All times Eastern
- Toronto Raptors at Charlotte Hornets 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Boston Celtics 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Brooklyn Nets 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Dallas Mavericks 8:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Rockets go for 15 straight
The Rockets have been dominant since the return of Chris Paul. They've yet to lose a game with him in the lineup and they were already pretty dominant beforehand. They've disposed of most teams with relative ease and are easily the hottest team in the NBA right now. They'll spend Wednesday trying to push their win streak to 15 games in a row as they take on those pesky Lakers.
And-ones:
- Joel Embiid could miss two more games with back problems but is expected to play on Christmas.
- Jonathan Isaac will remain on a minutes restriction after returning from his injury.
- Donovan Mitchell will sit out Wednesday with a toe injury. Derrick Favors is probable with a concussion.
- De'Aaron Fox is out for Wednesday with a quad injury, but George Hill is back in the rotation.
-
-
-
-
