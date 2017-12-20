NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, news: Rockets' win streak ends vs. Lakers
It's a heavy slate of games on this NBA Wednesday
There's a heavy slate of games on this Wednesday night. Let's get to it.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Dec. 20
All times Eastern
- Toronto Raptors 129, Charlotte Hornets 111, (box score)
- Indiana Pacers 105, Atlanta Hawks 95 (box score)
- Miami Heat 90, Boston Celtics 89 (box score)
- Sacramento Kings 104 Brooklyn Nets 99 (box score)
- Orlando Magic 94, Chicago Bulls 112 (box score)
- Los Angeles Lakers 122 Houston Rockets 116 (box score)
- Utah Jazz 79, Oklahoma City Thunder 107 (box score)
- Detroit Pistons 93,Dallas Mavericks 110 (box score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 112, Denver Nuggets 104 (box score)
- San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Rockets' winning streak ends
The Rockets' 14-game winning streak is over. Houston had a long and successful run of games, but injuries and just dumb luck finally caught up to it. Everybody has to lose at some point and that was no more evident than Wednesday. It's not often that James Harden puts up 51 points in a loss.
Kyle Kuzma scores career-high 38
Kyle Kuzma had a career-high 33 points through just three quarters while the Lakers led by as many as 20 in the first half in Houston. He finished with 38 points in Los Angeles' victory.
Paul George puts Derrick Favors on a poster
Paul George and the Thunder are up big on the Jazz. George put Derrick Favors on a poster for extra effect.
Kyrie Irving goes between the legs
Kyrie Irving decided to get fancy on this between-the-legs dish for an assist.
James Harden goes behind the back
James Harden went behind his back for this sweet assist on a Tarik Black dunk.
Kelly Olynyk skies for a dunk
Kelly Olynyk went up high for this monster slam dunk. The former Celtics big man scored a career-high 32 points in the Heat's 90-89 victory over the Celtics.
Caris LeVert chases down for a block
Caris LeVert got to this one just in time to swat it away.
John Collins pulls way back for this monster dunk
Atlanta's John Colins pulled his arm way back on this dunk attempt.
Caris LeVert drops his defender
Caris LeVert dropped his defender then found the open man for a 3-pointer.
Miles Plumlee goes reverse
Miles Plumlee went for the reverse slam on this dunk.
And-ones:
- Joel Embiid could miss two more games with back problems but is expected to play for the Sixers on Christmas.
- Jonathan Isaac will remain on a minutes restriction after returning to the Magic from his injury.
- Donovan Mitchell will sit out Wednesday with a toe injury. Derrick Favors is probable for the Jazz with a concussion.
- De'Aaron Fox is out for Wednesday with a quad injury, but George Hill is back in the Kings' rotation.
