NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, news: Rockets' win streak ends vs. Lakers

It's a heavy slate of games on this NBA Wednesday

There's a heavy slate of games on this Wednesday night. Let's get to it.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Dec. 20

All times Eastern

Rockets' winning streak ends

The Rockets' 14-game winning streak is over. Houston had a long and successful run of games, but injuries and just dumb luck finally caught up to it. Everybody has to lose at some point and that was no more evident than Wednesday. It's not often that James Harden puts up 51 points in a loss.

Kyle Kuzma scores career-high 38

Kyle Kuzma had a career-high 33 points through just three quarters while the Lakers led by as many as 20 in the first half in Houston. He finished with 38 points in Los Angeles' victory.

Paul George puts Derrick Favors on a poster

Paul George and the Thunder are up big on the Jazz. George put Derrick Favors on a poster for extra effect.

Kyrie Irving goes between the legs 

Kyrie Irving decided to get fancy on this between-the-legs dish for an assist.

James Harden goes behind the back

James Harden went behind his back for this sweet assist on a Tarik Black dunk.

Kelly Olynyk skies for a dunk

Kelly Olynyk went up high for this monster slam dunk. The former Celtics big man scored a career-high 32 points in the Heat's 90-89 victory over the Celtics.

Caris LeVert chases down for a block

Caris LeVert got to this one just in time to swat it away.

John Collins pulls way back for this monster dunk

Atlanta's John Colins pulled his arm way back on this dunk attempt.

Caris LeVert drops his defender

Caris LeVert dropped his defender then found the open man for a 3-pointer.

Miles Plumlee goes reverse

Miles Plumlee went for the reverse slam on this dunk.

And-ones:

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories