NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights: Pelicans beat Spurs, get 7th win in a row
We have all the scores, top plays and news from Wednesday's NBA games
Wednesday is a busy night in the NBA, with nine games on the schedule. And with a number of high-quality matchups, it should be an exciting night as well.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Feb. 28
All times Eastern
- Pistons 110, Bucks 87 (Box Score)
- Raptors 117, Magic 104 (Box Score)
- Celtics 134, Hornets 106 (Box Score)
- Hawks 107, Pacers 102 (Box Score)
- Suns 110, Grizzlies 102 (Box Score)
- Warriors 109, Wizards 101 (Box Score)
- Thunder 111, Mavericks 110 (Box Score) -- OT
- Pelicans 121, Spurs 116 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets at .LA. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Kyrie puts on a show
Kyrie Irving had it all working against the Hornets. The All-Star guard poured in 34 points on 13 of 18 from the field in just 25 minutes. He did it in style, too, hitting a number of highlight-reel shots. Irving's big night helped the Celtics to their fourth win in a row.
Pelicans win seventh in a row
The New Orleans Pelicans kept their winning streak going by picking up a dramatic victory over the Spurs. Anthony Davis finished with 26 points and 15 rebounds, which feels like an off night given his play lately, but he came up with a clutch rebound and two free throws in the final seconds to help seal the win. New Orleans is now just half a game back of the Spurs for fourth in the West.
KD drops 32 in return to D.C.
Kevin Durant returned to Washington, D.C., to take on the Wizards, and he put on a show for his hometown. Finishing with 32 points and six rebounds, Durant led the Warriors to a 109-101 victory over the Wiz.
Harden cooks up an ankle-breaker
James Harden is one of the best isolation players of all time, and he showed off that ability against the Clippers. He put poor Wesley Johnson on the floor with a wicked move.
Dirk reaches 31K
Dirk Nowitzki reached another milestone in his incredible career, knocking down a jumper in the second quarter against the Thunder to reach 31,000 career points. He's just the sixth player to reach that mark.
Jackson gets career-high in Suns win
Josh Jackson had the best scoring night of his young career on Wednesday night. He poured in a career-high 29 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Suns took down the Grizzlies, 110-102.
Drummond's big night leads Pistons
The Pistons need all the wins they can get at this point, especially against teams ahead of them in the East. They got one on Wednesday, defeating the Bucks in large part because of a big night from Andre Drummond, who put up 15 points and 16 rebounds.
Giannis gets loose
The Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo, showed off his athleticism and skills early in the first quarter, going behind his back with the dribble, then driving in for a lefty flush.
Rudy rises, rejects
Rudy Gay showed off his skills on the defensive end against the Pelicans, swatting Walt Lemon Jr.'s layup attempt off the glass.
DSJ goes up top to Powell
Dennis Smith Jr. is usually the one doing the dunking, but on this play he took on the role of passer, tossing up a lob to Dwight Powell, who finished with authority.
PG hits extreme floater, but it doesn't count
Running out on the break against the Mavericks in the second quarter, Paul George was fouled before he could get to the basket. Still he threw up a floater way into the air. Eventually it came down straight through the net, and though it didn't count, it was pretty cool.
Super Mario goes reverse
Mario Hezonja has gotten more playing time lately, and he took advantage against the Raptors. Jumping into the passing lane, he intercepted a pass and took off the other way, finishing with a nifty reverse jam.
And-ones:
- The 76ers will reportedly release Trevor Booker in order to sign Ersan Ilyasova. Booker will sign with the Pacers when he clears waivers.
- An ownership group for a potential NHL franchise said it is also eager to bring an NBA team to Seattle.
- Jabari Parker was cleared to play in his first back-to-back Wednesday, and scored seven points in 18 minutes against Pistons.
- Lakers rookie Josh Hart suffered a fracture in his left hand.
