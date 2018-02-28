NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights: Rockets beat Clippers for 14th straight win

Wednesday was a busy night in the NBA, with nine games on the schedule. And the matchups didn't disappoint, with all sorts of cool plays and clutch moments.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Feb. 28

Rockets cruise to 14th straight win

The Houston Rockets had no trouble extending their winning streak to 14 games on Wednesday night. They beat the Clippers, 105-92, behind 25 points, seven assists and one filthy crossover by James Harden. Clint Capela also had 22 points and 13 rebounds in the win. This is the second time this season that the Rockets have won 14 in a row.

Kyrie puts on a show

Kyrie Irving had it all working against the Hornets. The All-Star guard poured in 34 points on 13 of 18 from the field in just 25 minutes. He did it in style, too, hitting a number of highlight-reel shots. Irving's big night helped the Celtics to their fourth win in a row.

Pelicans win seventh in a row

The New Orleans Pelicans kept their winning streak going by picking up a dramatic victory over the Spurs. Anthony Davis finished with 26 points and 15 rebounds, which feels like an off night given his play lately, but he came up with a clutch rebound and two free throws in the final seconds to help seal the win. New Orleans is now just half a game back of the Spurs for fourth in the West.

KD drops 32 in return to D.C.

Kevin Durant returned to Washington, D.C., to take on the Wizards, and he put on a show for his hometown. Finishing with 32 points and six rebounds, Durant led the Warriors to a 109-101 victory over the Wiz.

Westbrook's late and-one rescues Thunder



OKC narrowly avoided an embarrassing loss to the tanking Mavericks on Wednesday night. Russell Westbrook, however, made sure they left with a win. The reigning MVP finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and also converted a game-winning and-one in the final minute.

Dirk reaches 31K

Dirk Nowitzki reached another milestone in his incredible career, knocking down a jumper in the second quarter against the Thunder to reach 31,000 career points. He's just the sixth player to reach that mark.

From his spot!



The Dirk jumper that gave him 31,000 career points!#MFFL pic.twitter.com/oFkn8ZgoTG — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2018

Jackson gets career-high in Suns win

Josh Jackson had the best scoring night of his young career on Wednesday night. He poured in a career-high 29 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Suns took down the Grizzlies, 110-102.

JOSH JACKSON READY FOR TAKEOFF! pic.twitter.com/hpDWOMpnsh — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 1, 2018

Josh Jackson leading all scorers with 29 points! pic.twitter.com/HuN7PxFaJ7 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 1, 2018

Drummond's big night leads Pistons

The Pistons need all the wins they can get at this point, especially against teams ahead of them in the East. They got one on Wednesday, defeating the Bucks in large part because of a big night from Andre Drummond, who put up 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Andre Drummond owned the glass, recording 15 PTS, 16 REB to help the @DetroitPistons top the @Bucks 110-87!



Eric Moreland: All career-highs with 10 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST#DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/iAytHNA0DM — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2018

Giannis gets loose

The Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo, showed off his athleticism and skills early in the first quarter, going behind his back with the dribble, then driving in for a lefty flush.

Rudy rises, rejects

Rudy Gay showed off his skills on the defensive end against the Pelicans, swatting Walt Lemon Jr.'s layup attempt off the glass.

DSJ goes up top to Powell

Dennis Smith Jr. is usually the one doing the dunking, but on this play he took on the role of passer, tossing up a lob to Dwight Powell, who finished with authority.

Dennis Smith Jr. goes 🆙🔝 to Dwight Powell! #MFFL



Watch on League Pass pic.twitter.com/4WJV9K7PIX — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2018

PG hits extreme floater, but it doesn't count

Running out on the break against the Mavericks in the second quarter, Paul George was fouled before he could get to the basket. Still he threw up a floater way into the air. Eventually it came down straight through the net, and though it didn't count, it was pretty cool.

Super Mario goes reverse

Mario Hezonja has gotten more playing time lately, and he took advantage against the Raptors. Jumping into the passing lane, he intercepted a pass and took off the other way, finishing with a nifty reverse jam.

