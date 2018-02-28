NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights: Rockets seek 14th win in a row
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Wednesday's NBA games
It's a busy night in the NBA, with nine games on the schedule. And with a number of high-quality matchups, it should be an exciting night as well.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Feb. 28
All times Eastern
- Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Toronto Raptors at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at .LA. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Rockets look for 14th win in a row
The Houston Rockets are putting together another fabulous stretch of basketball. Winners of 13 in a row, they've taken over the top spot in the Western Conference from the Golden State Warriors, and are confident they can do big things this season. "This is the year," James Harden said recently when asked about their expectations. On Wednesday night, they'll face a tough test from a Clippers team that is looking to play their way into a postseason berth. This will also be a rematch of the infamous "secret tunnel" game between these two teams from earlier in the season.
And-ones:
- The 76ers will reportedly release Trevor Booker in order to sign Ersan Illyasova. Booker will sign with the Pacers when he clears waivers.
- An ownership group for a potential NHL franchise said they are also eager to bring an NBA team to Seattle.
- Jabari Parker has been cleared to play in his first back-to-back tonight, when the Bucks take on the Pistons.
- Lakers rookie Josh Hart suffered a fracture in his left hand.
-
Ownership group open to NBA in Seattle
The NBA left Seattle in 2008, when the SuperSonics moved to Oklahoma City
-
Gasol fed up with Grizzlies' struggles
Memphis has lost 10 straight and its star veteran is frustrated, especially with the younger...
-
Weidman tweets at LBJ over Kanter beef
Apparently, Kanter is looking to take matters into his own hands
-
Warriors vs. Wizards odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein is rolling through the NBA season and just released a pick for Warriors-Wi...
-
Harden on Rockets: 'This is the year'
Harden added that the 2017-18 Rockets are the best team he's been a part of, 'from top to...
-
Report: Sixers waive Booker for Ilyasova
The Sixers acquired Booker earlier in the season in the Jahlil Okafor trade