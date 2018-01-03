NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: Celtics handle LeBron, Cavs

It's a jam-packed 12-game Wednesday in the NBA, with some of the league's top teams in action. Continue to check back throughout the night for the latest scores, updates and news from the night's games.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 3

All times Eastern

Curry hits game-winning 3-pointer

The Warriors sure are glad to have Steph Curry back in the lineup. He showed why when he calmly pulled up for this game-winner against the Mavericks.

Celtics blow out Cavs

What was supposed to be a marquee matchup between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference turned out to be ... well, not that exciting. The Celtics were in control for most of the game and won by 14. Six players scored in double-figures for Boston, led by Terry Rozier's 20 points.

Rozier's got it going on! He's up to 20 points on the night with this trey 👌 pic.twitter.com/dHiV8St5VF — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 4, 2018

I.T. gets standing-O

Isaiah Thomas didn't play Wednesday, but that didn't stop Celtics fans from showing their appreciation for their former point guard.

.@isaiahthomas gets a standing ovation in his return to Boston. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/3G1DEccTvo — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 4, 2018

Yeah, you've got to guard him out there

Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. thought he was playing defense against a regular human. Nah, that's Steph Curry, bro.

D-S-J can F-L-Y

Not to be outdone by Curry, Dennis Smith Jr. got the Warriors back later in the game with this vicious slam in traffic.

Dinwiddie hits the winner

If you got extra points for degree of difficulty, Spencer Dinwiddie would have gotten them for this shot. Turns out two points were enough; the shot gave the Nets a one-point victory.

Nene with the poster

Nene might be 35 years old, but that doesn't mean he can't still put you on poster.

Oubre cleans up the mess

Every team needs a garbage man -- someone to do the dirty work. Kelly Oubre did it for the Wizards in style on this play.

Saric gets fancy

Dario Saric got creative and somehow delivered the ball to Amri Johnson for a layup.

Bledsoe skies for the oop

Yeah, that's the Bucks' point guard going WAY UP to finish the beautiful lob from Malcolm Brogdon.

And-ones