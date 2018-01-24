NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: Celtics roll, snap losing streak

It was a jam-packed nine-game slate on this fine NBA Wednesday, with plenty of top teams and big names in action. We have all the scores, highlights and anything you need to know from this exciting night.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 24

Celtics convincingly snap losing streak

The Celtics snapped a four-game losing streak with a convincing road victory against the Clippers. They took control of the game late in the third quarter and then used the final quarter to cruise to a victory. Kyrie Irving put in 20 points to seal the deal despite Boston not having Al Horford or Marcus Smart.

Kyrie Irving recorded 20 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST to push the @celtics by the @LAClippers 113-102!



Jayson Tatum: 18 PTS, 6 REB

Terry Rozier: 15 PTS

Jayson Tatum: 18 PTS, 6 REB
Terry Rozier: 15 PTS
Marcus Morris: 15 PTS

Andre Drummond puts up 30 and 24

Andre Drummond had a huge 30-point, 24-rebound performance the night after being snubbed for the All-Star Game. Probably not a coincidence.

Andre Drummond was EVERYWHERE. pic.twitter.com/c0mpzlirmy — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 25, 2018

Andre Drummond dunks in frustration

Andre Drummond got snubbed for the All-Star Game. This dunk feels like he let out some of that frustration.

Ben Simmons gets another triple-double

Ben Simmons added another triple-double to continue his incredible rookie season.

Ben Simmons notched his 5th career triple-double, recording 19 PTS, 17 REB, 14 AST to lead the @sixers passed the @chicagobulls 115-101!
#JoelEmbiid: 22 PTS, 5 REB
Saric: 21 PTS, 10 REB

Saric: 21 PTS, 10 REB#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/LWk92YPQaE — NBA (@NBA) January 25, 2018

Victor Oladipo goes between the legs

Victor Oladipo found the roll man and got fancy with a pass between his legs.

Pat Connaughton has dunk show against Minnesota

Pat Connaughton put on a dunk show against Minnesota with three amazing slams, including a reverse alley-oop.

ALLEY-OOP OF THE SEASON AND IT AIN'T CLOSE pic.twitter.com/luJh8UGHf4 — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 25, 2018

Ben Simmons throws it down

Ben Simmons celebrated making the Rising Stars Challenge with a monstrous throwdown.

🗣 GET OUT THE WAY pic.twitter.com/vV7rGqQAWd — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 25, 2018

Donovan Mitchell makes dunk contest case

Nobody is entirely sure who will be in the dunk contest, but Donovan Mitchell is making his case on this alley-oop slam.

Kemba Walker makes 900th 3-pointer

Kemba Walker hit a milestone Wednesday when made his 900th career 3-pointer. Big moment for him.

DeAndre Jordan makes his return in style

DeAndre Jordan returned from injury and did not disappoint with this huge dunk.

James Harden finds Clint Capela

James Harden finds Clint Capela on a long lob for an alley-oop slam dunk.

#JamesHarden picks out Capela on the half-court alley-oop!



Harden has 25 PTS, 13 AST, 5 REB, 6 3PM



📺: @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/a1fARsdzSj — NBA (@NBA) January 25, 2018

Rockets make 10 3-pointers in a quarter

Houston shoots a lot of 3-pointers. The Rockets made 10 in a single quarter, which is the NBA season high.

Chris Paul hits the @HoustonRockets 10th triple of the 1st quarter!



That is an #NBA season-high for made threes in any quarter.#Rockets 38 / #MFFL 28 after one on @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/UVY60t2FCe — NBA (@NBA) January 25, 2018

Kyrie Irving hits Baynes on the lob

Kyrie Irving found Aron Baynes for an emphatic lob dunk slam.

