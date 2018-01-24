NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: Celtics roll, snap losing streak
We have all the scores, highlights and news from a busy NBA Wednesday
It was a jam-packed nine-game slate on this fine NBA Wednesday, with plenty of top teams and big names in action. We have all the scores, highlights and anything you need to know from this exciting night.
Let's get going.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 24
All times Eastern
- New Orleans Pelicans 101, Charlotte Hornets 96 (box score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 115, Chicago Bulls 101 (box score)
- Indiana Pacers 116, Phoenix Suns 101 (box score)
- Utah Jazz 98, Detroit Pistons 95 [OT] (box score)
- Toronto Raptors 108, Atlanta Hawks 93 (box score)
- Houston Rockets 104, Dallas Mavericks 97 (box score)
- San Antonio Spurs 108, Memphis Grizzlies 85 (box score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 123, Minnesota Timberwolves 114 (box score)
- Boston Celtics 113, Los Angeles Clippers 102 (box score)
Celtics convincingly snap losing streak
The Celtics snapped a four-game losing streak with a convincing road victory against the Clippers. They took control of the game late in the third quarter and then used the final quarter to cruise to a victory. Kyrie Irving put in 20 points to seal the deal despite Boston not having Al Horford or Marcus Smart.
Andre Drummond puts up 30 and 24
Andre Drummond had a huge 30-point, 24-rebound performance the night after being snubbed for the All-Star Game. Probably not a coincidence.
Andre Drummond dunks in frustration
Andre Drummond got snubbed for the All-Star Game. This dunk feels like he let out some of that frustration.
Ben Simmons gets another triple-double
Ben Simmons added another triple-double to continue his incredible rookie season.
Victor Oladipo goes between the legs
Victor Oladipo found the roll man and got fancy with a pass between his legs.
Pat Connaughton has dunk show against Minnesota
Pat Connaughton put on a dunk show against Minnesota with three amazing slams, including a reverse alley-oop.
Ben Simmons throws it down
Ben Simmons celebrated making the Rising Stars Challenge with a monstrous throwdown.
Donovan Mitchell makes dunk contest case
Nobody is entirely sure who will be in the dunk contest, but Donovan Mitchell is making his case on this alley-oop slam.
Kemba Walker makes 900th 3-pointer
Kemba Walker hit a milestone Wednesday when made his 900th career 3-pointer. Big moment for him.
DeAndre Jordan makes his return in style
DeAndre Jordan returned from injury and did not disappoint with this huge dunk.
James Harden finds Clint Capela
James Harden finds Clint Capela on a long lob for an alley-oop slam dunk.
Rockets make 10 3-pointers in a quarter
Houston shoots a lot of 3-pointers. The Rockets made 10 in a single quarter, which is the NBA season high.
Kyrie Irving hits Baynes on the lob
Kyrie Irving found Aron Baynes for an emphatic lob dunk slam.
And-Ones
- Darren Collison missed Wednesday's game for personal reasons.
- Alex Len is out with a sore right ankle.
- LaMarcus Aldridge was given a breather and sat out Wednesday for rest.
- Tyson Chandler is back in the starting lineup for Phoenix.
